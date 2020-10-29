Drop Everything: RéVive Skincare’s Amazon Luxury Store Is Here

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Every single year we think, “Wow, Amazon really has everything.” And we’re right. But then, somehow, it seems to have even more the following year. Whether we’re searching for a pack of socks, gorgeous jewelry, home organization items or hot new tech, we know Amazon will have so many options for us to choose from. But it doesn’t stop there.

Did you know that Amazon also offers 100% genuine luxury items from high-end fashion and beauty brands? If you haven’t shopped Amazon’s Luxury Stores yet, now is the time. These digital storefronts launched back in September, and more and more top names keep getting added: Oscar de la Renta, Clé de Peau Beauté, Roland Mouret, Altuzarra and now — it’s a big one — RéVive skincare!

RéVive has some of the most renowned skincare in the world. The brand believes that “the joy of skin renewal starts with science,” and its entire foundation is based on this ideology. Before RéVive existed, its founder, Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, was working with burn victims, and decided to “apply a Nobel Prize-winning, bio-engineered molecule called Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) to help damaged skin heal more quickly.” After finding success, he decided to merge ethos biotechnology with beauty to create this skincare line, and the rest is history!

Ready to shop these game-changing products? One important thing to note first is that in order to shop Amazon Luxury Stores, you must be on the Amazon app. Second is that only eligible U.S. Prime members can shop. If you haven’t yet received an invitation to the service, you can still register for one through the website. Once accepted, you can explore all of the high-end options, like these RéVive picks below!

This holy grail cream was created to exfoliate, renew and moisturize your skin. Along with bio-renewal protein, it features skincare favorite glycolic acid, aiming to diminish fine lines and imperfections so your skin is left smooth and glowing!

Ready to take lip balm to the next level? This one claims to “intensely nourish and cushion the delicate skin” of your lips. It may even leave you with a cooling sensation, giving you immediate relief!

This rose-scented product is both a cream and a sunscreen, which means it may heal and hydrate skin while simultaneously protecting it from aging sun damage. Many people forget to take care of their neck, but with this product on your vanity, you’ll never forget again!

This “soufflé-like” mask has a truly gorgeous texture. It’s fun to use too. It actually turns from a pearly white to a shimmery gold on your skin. It may brighten a dull complexion and majorly boost skin health — and it even comes with a dual-applicator!

Want to stay sun-kissed all year round without damaging your skin? Just add a few drops of this product to your moisturizer and you may quickly find your skin taking on a natural glow!

