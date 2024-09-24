Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even though there are a few months until the holiday season, it’s never too early to start planning which advent calendars you want to purchase this year. The early bird gets the worm, right? Plus, these limited-edition boxes — which typically contain tons of must-have products — tend to sell out pretty fast. This year, the Revolve Beauty 2024 Advent Calendar is at the top of our list. It just launched on the retailer’s website (so you might want to run!) and is packed with beautiful goodies that are bound to make every day feel like Christmas.

You don’t want to miss Revolve’s 2024 Beauty Advent Calendar this season. Although there are plenty of other advent calendars on the market, we look forward to this one all year because of the makeup, skincare and other luxury buys inside, all of which would cost way more if purchased individually. Not only do advent calendars provide a fun countdown to the holidays, you’ll also get a chance to test out some of the best beauty products or use them as stocking stuffers for family and friends.

Get the Revolve Beauty 2024 Advent Calendar for $150 at Revolve!

This year, the calendar features full-sized products from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Too Faced and Dibs Beauty — a $539 value! There are 27 products in total. Below, find a cheat sheet of what’s included.

Full-Size Products:

Benefit Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint in Benetint Rose

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosehip

Argan & Coconut Oil Blend

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand Highlighter in Pinkgasm DIBS Beauty Glowtour in Starlit Glowtour

Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-In-One Face Oil

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara in Black

Deluxe Size Products:

Agent Nateur Holi(water) Pearl and Rose Hyaluronic Essence

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Sealant

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydrating Cleansing Balm

Goop Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

Jouer Cosmetics ICE Highlighter

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Creme

Osea Undaria Cleansing Body Polish

Ouai Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Rich Barrier Moisturizer

Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Body Wash

Slip Skinny Scrunchies Ornament 4 Pack in Moonflower Nights

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Black

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 in Sunrise

Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara in Black

Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Pistachio

Shoppers are already praising the beauty advent calendar.

“The most stunning product line up yet! SPECTACULAAA, give me 14 of ’em right now!” one Revolve reviewer raved.

“The box is so cute! love the full-size product of Summer Fridays, Dibs and the Too Faced full-size mascara,” a second shared. “So worth it!”

Revolve beauty calendar won’t be in stock long, so it you’re hoping to get your hands on one this year, you’ll have to hurry!

