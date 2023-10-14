Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Christmas Advent Calendars From Amazon That Take You Back to Childhood

By
advent calendar
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season! Well, not quite yet, but Christmas is right around the corner. Get a head start on getting into the holiday spirit with advent calendars that take you back to childhood! Feel like a kid on Christmas morning with these nostalgic novelty gifts that let you count down to December 25.

We picked out 15 of our favorite festive advent calendars from Amazon, from Harry Potter to Hot Wheels. Spread some holiday cheer with this fun for the whole family!

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar 76418 Christmas Countdown Playset with Daily Suprises, Discover New Experiences with This Featuring 18 Hogsmeade Village Mini Builds & 6 Minifigures
LEGO
Mischief managed!
Was $45On Sale: $43You Save 4%
See It!

The Beauty Box Advent Calendar

The Beauty Box: Best of Amazon Premium Beauty, featuring 12 brands
Amazon Premium Beauty
This curated beauty box features bestselling premium makeup and skincare products, including Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Oribe Dry Shampoo!
$36.00
See It!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Advent Calendar

Jakks Holiday Christmas Vacation Advent Calendar 2023 for Kids & Family – Enjoy 24 Days of Countdown Surprises! Delightful 2-Inch Scale Figures & Accessories
Jakks Holiday
If National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of your favorite holiday movies, then you’ll love this classic advent calendar!
$50.00
See It!

Rubber Duckies Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar 2023 Christmas Ducks - 24 Days Christmas Countdown with 24 Santa Xmas Rubber Ducks Bath Toys, Christmas Gifts Party Favors for Boys, Girls, Toddlers and Kids
Hamsoo
Rubber ducky, you’re the one! This advent calendar is too cute.
Was $40On Sale: $25You Save 38%
See It!

Christmas Puzzle Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar 2023, Christmas Puzzle for Kids and Adults, 24 Days Countdown Calendars for Boys Girls, 1008 Pieces Christmas Puzzle in 24 Boxes, Christmas Department(27.56 x 19.68 Inch)
Poycuna
This puzzle advent calendar is the missing piece in our Christmas collection!
Was $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See It!

Healing Crystals Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar 2023-24 Days of Crystals and Healing Stones Kit with Crystal Necklace Holder, Magnifier, and Storage Bag - Christmas Countdown Gifts for Girls Boys Kids Adults and Teenagers
ORIENTAL CHERRY
This healing crystals advent calendar is a hidden gem!
$19.00
See It!

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar

Hot Wheels Toy Car Set, 2023 Advent Calendar with 8 Cars in 1:64 Scale, 16 Accessories & Playmat, Gift for Kids
Hot Wheels
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! This Hot Wheels advent calendar is the hottest toy on the market.
$22.00
See It!

Slime Advent Calendar

Advent Calendar 2023 - Christmas Countdown Advent Calendars - 24 Days of Surprises with DIY Fluffy Slime Kit - Funny Gifts Toy for Toddler Kids Teens Girls 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Year Old
ORIENTAL CHERRY
It’s a universal fact that all kids love slime, so this advent calendar will be a hit this holiday season!
$25.00
See It!

Roblox Holiday Advent Calendar

Roblox Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids, 24 Day Gift Playset - Toy Set Includes 6 Figures, 18 Accessories, 2 Redeemable Codes & More - 30 Pieces Total - Christmas Gift for Boys & Girls Ages 6+
Jazwares
Kids are also obsessed with Roblox, so we know this advent calendar will get a great reaction!
Was $35On Sale: $31You Save 11%
See It!

Disney Princess Advent Calendar

Mattel Disney Princess Advent Calendar, 24 Days of Surprises Include 4 Princess Small Dolls, 5 Friends & 16 Accessories (Amazon Exclusive)
Mattel
Give your child the royal treatment with this Disney princess advent calendar!
Was $30On Sale: $29You Save 3%
See It!

Christmas Socks Advent Calendar

Joyin 2023 Christmas Advent Calendar Includes 12 Pairs Socks Bulk for Women, Christmas Warm Cotton Socks Countdown Calendar with 8 Low Cut Socks and 4 Knee High Socks for Xmas Party Favor Gift Holiday
JOYIN
This advent calendar rocks our socks off!
$17.00
See It!

Light-Up Wooden Advent Calendar

Zcaukya Christmas Advent Calendar, Light Up Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar with 24 Drawers, Battery Operated LED Countdown to Christmas Fill It Your Own Reindeer Santa Sleigh Decoration
Zcaukya
Classic and crisp, this wooden advent calendar is appropriate for kids and big kids of all ages!
$25.00
See It!

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Magic Advent Calendar 2023 – Jumbo Kids Advent Calendar with 24 Magic Tricks & Science Experiments, Christmas Countdown Calendar, Christmas Toys, Advent Calendar Magic
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Christmas is always magical, but now you can make some magic of your own with this advent calendar!
$30.00
See It!

Chapstick Advent Calendar

ChapStick 12 Days Holiday Advent Calendar Lip Balm Gift Set, Lip Care - Pack of 12
ChapStick
Dry lips in the winter? This Chapstick advent calendar will prep your pout for the mistletoe.
$19.00
See It!

Girls' Gifts Advent Calendar

PURPLE LADYBUG Girls Advent Calendar 2023 with 24 Unique Gifts - Crafts, Makeup, Jewelry, Accessories, & More - Cool Kids Advent Calendar 2023, Fun 24 Days of Christmas Countdown for Girl Age 6+
PURPLE LADYBUG
This advent calendar is a little girl’s dream come true!
Was $36On Sale: $25You Save 31%
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

best-amazon-prime-day-apple-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Deals — Up to $250 Off

red for fall

Related: Red Is the Official Shade of the Season, So I'm Buying All of These Items A...

amazon-prime-day-best-celebrity-favorite-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Celebrity-Loved Deals

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories