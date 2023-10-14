Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season! Well, not quite yet, but Christmas is right around the corner. Get a head start on getting into the holiday spirit with advent calendars that take you back to childhood! Feel like a kid on Christmas morning with these nostalgic novelty gifts that let you count down to December 25.

We picked out 15 of our favorite festive advent calendars from Amazon, from Harry Potter to Hot Wheels. Spread some holiday cheer with this fun for the whole family!

The Beauty Box Advent Calendar This curated beauty box features bestselling premium makeup and skincare products, including Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Oribe Dry Shampoo! $36.00 See It!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Advent Calendar If National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is one of your favorite holiday movies, then you’ll love this classic advent calendar! $50.00 See It!

Healing Crystals Advent Calendar This healing crystals advent calendar is a hidden gem! $19.00 See It!

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! This Hot Wheels advent calendar is the hottest toy on the market. $22.00 See It!

Slime Advent Calendar It’s a universal fact that all kids love slime, so this advent calendar will be a hit this holiday season! $25.00 See It!

Roblox Holiday Advent Calendar Kids are also obsessed with Roblox, so we know this advent calendar will get a great reaction! Was $35 On Sale: $31 You Save 11% See It!

Christmas Socks Advent Calendar This advent calendar rocks our socks off! $17.00 See It!

Light-Up Wooden Advent Calendar Classic and crisp, this wooden advent calendar is appropriate for kids and big kids of all ages! $25.00 See It!

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar Christmas is always magical, but now you can make some magic of your own with this advent calendar! $30.00 See It!

Chapstick Advent Calendar Dry lips in the winter? This Chapstick advent calendar will prep your pout for the mistletoe. $19.00 See It!

