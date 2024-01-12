Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Revolve is my fashion fantasy, filled with designer styles that are always on trend. If I had an unlimited budget, I’d shop the entire site! But just like a flea market or a thrift store, you have to sift through the wide selection to find hidden gems — or in this case, affordable options.

Below are 11 of my favorite finds from Revolve that are all under $200 (okay, minus one — but it’s on sale!). From sweaters to shoes, these elevated basics are worth the price.

Agolde 90’s Jeans

Did I just find the perfect pair of denim? According to shoppers, these flattering Agolde jeans are “amazing amazing amazing.”

$198.00 See It!

Callahan Pink Cardigan

Pretty in pink! This cozy cardigan is too cute for winter into spring.

$128.00 See It!

Line & Dot Satin Maxi Skirt

PSA: long satin skirts are in style! Rock this ivory maxi with an off-white sweater or with a black top and leather jacket like the model above.

$113.00 See It!

Lioness Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

This faux leather bomber looks so much more expensive than it is! Every It Girl has a jacket like this right now.

$109.00 See It!

Line & Dot Fringe Turtleneck Sweater

Business in the front, party in the back! I’m seriously smitten with the fringe detail on this turtleneck sweater.

$109.00 See It!

Schutz Silver Ballet Flats

Silver lining! Put some pep in your step with these trendy silver ballet flats.

$98.00 See It!

Boys Lie Oversized Tee

Boys Lie is the ultimate cool-girl brand! Celebrity fans include Gigi Hadid, Ariana Madix and Ariana Grande. Lounge around the house or run errands in this super soft oversized tee.

Was $70 You Save 26% On Sale: $52 See It!

See by Chloe Crossbody Bag

I’ve been eyeing this See by Chloe crossbody for a while, and it’s finally on sale! Such a great deal for a designer bag.

Was $385 You Save 42% On Sale: $224 See It!

Sam Edelman Pointed-Toe Heels

Bows are having a moment right now, so these pointed-toe heels are totally on trend! The bow accent is a subtle touch that adds some intrigue.

$150.00 See It!

Norma Kamali x Revolve One-Shoulder Dress

By some miracle, this popular one-shoulder dress by Norma Kamali is on sale for 64% off! Grab this curve-hugging ruched midi (the same one worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That…!) before it’s gone.

Was $215 You Save 64% On Sale: $78 See It!

Tequila & Tennis Country Club Cap

Tennis and tequila? Two ways to have a lot of fun! This cheeky baseball cap is giving country club-chic.

$34.00 See It!