Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Revolve is my fashion fantasy, filled with designer styles that are always on trend. If I had an unlimited budget, I’d shop the entire site! But just like a flea market or a thrift store, you have to sift through the wide selection to find hidden gems — or in this case, affordable options.
Below are 11 of my favorite finds from Revolve that are all under $200 (okay, minus one — but it’s on sale!). From sweaters to shoes, these elevated basics are worth the price.
Agolde 90’s Jeans
Did I just find the perfect pair of denim? According to shoppers, these flattering Agolde jeans are “amazing amazing amazing.”
Callahan Pink Cardigan
Pretty in pink! This cozy cardigan is too cute for winter into spring.
Line & Dot Satin Maxi Skirt
PSA: long satin skirts are in style! Rock this ivory maxi with an off-white sweater or with a black top and leather jacket like the model above.
Lioness Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
This faux leather bomber looks so much more expensive than it is! Every It Girl has a jacket like this right now.
Line & Dot Fringe Turtleneck Sweater
Business in the front, party in the back! I’m seriously smitten with the fringe detail on this turtleneck sweater.
Schutz Silver Ballet Flats
Silver lining! Put some pep in your step with these trendy silver ballet flats.
Boys Lie Oversized Tee
Boys Lie is the ultimate cool-girl brand! Celebrity fans include Gigi Hadid, Ariana Madix and Ariana Grande. Lounge around the house or run errands in this super soft oversized tee.
See by Chloe Crossbody Bag
I’ve been eyeing this See by Chloe crossbody for a while, and it’s finally on sale! Such a great deal for a designer bag.
Sam Edelman Pointed-Toe Heels
Bows are having a moment right now, so these pointed-toe heels are totally on trend! The bow accent is a subtle touch that adds some intrigue.
Norma Kamali x Revolve One-Shoulder Dress
By some miracle, this popular one-shoulder dress by Norma Kamali is on sale for 64% off! Grab this curve-hugging ruched midi (the same one worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That…!) before it’s gone.
Tequila & Tennis Country Club Cap
Tennis and tequila? Two ways to have a lot of fun! This cheeky baseball cap is giving country club-chic.