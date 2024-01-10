Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Abercrombie’s comeback was definitely not on my bingo card for the 2020s, but here we are. I used to be the biggest fan of Abercrombie & Fitch back in the day, and now the classic brand is back in style. But instead of popped polos and graphic tees, Abercrombie has evolved with the times, offering elevated basics that feel feminine and fashion-forward.
And I’m obsessed with their dresses! Most of these frocks retail for under $150, and yet they seem like luxury garments. High-quality craftsmanship with designs that feel like Reformation and Aritzia.
I recently stumbled upon a fresh batch of dreamy dresses at Abercrombie, some of which are on sale for up to 40% off! As a girl with far too many frocks in her closet, I’m always looking for creative ways to convince myself I could use one more. So, here are 13 lovely looks, along with where/when to wear them. Every occasion needs an outfit!
Crochet Maxi Dress
This is the ultimate vacation dress! If you’re planning a spring or summer getaway, add this chic crochet dress to cart.
Stretch Satin Draped Midi Dress
This off-the-shoulder draped satin dress is a great choice for a wedding guest. Classy, chic and comfortable.
Long-Sleeve Squareneck Maxi Sweater Dress
Dress up for winter date night in this curve-hugging sweater dress! Such a timeless style you can keep for years to come.
Eyelet Tiered Maxi Dress
Spring is closer than you think! Get ready for warmer weather with this darling eyelet maxi dress, which you can wear to a graduation party or picnic.
The A&F Giselle Pleated Tiered Maxi Dress
Cue the cocktail party! This pleated tiered dress belongs on the dance floor.
Long-Sleeve Draped Mini Dress
The perfect LBD! Rock this ruched long-sleeve mini dress to drinks with your ex — you’ll always be the one who got away.
The A&F Camille Midi Dress
This floral midi dress will be on heavy rotation in the spring and summer — baby showers, brunches, birthday parties, bachelorettes.
Satin Plisse Easy Mini Dress
This long-sleeve mini dress is easy-breezy for fall, winter or early spring! It’s ideal for those days when you want to cover up your arms and stomach but let your legs shine.
Vest Mini Dress
This vest mini dress was made for cool girls. Add tights for a winter street style moment or wait until it warms up to channel the model above.
The A&F Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Paint the town red in this showstopping off-the-shoulder pleated dress! A must-have midi for a jazz club or Valentine’s Day dinner.
Poplin Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
I absolutely adore the quaint print of this puff-sleeve midi dress! Picture yourself in this frock while frolicking through a field of flowers or having lunch at a French café (a girl can dream). If this pattern isn’t your style, there are tons of others to choose from!
Shell Denim Midi Dress
This ain’t our first rodeo! Denim dresses are trending right now, so take this fitted midi from a daytime event to evening drinks.
Strapless Crepe Midi Dress
Girls’ night out! Go out on the town in this sultry strapless dress. Fun fact: you can also wear this frock with the removable straps for more support.