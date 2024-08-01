Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

TikTok videos like this one, with over 2.2 million views, have gone viral on the app for depicting all the things in a “rich mom starter pack,” such as expensive boutique fashion pieces. But TBH, those fancy stores in rich neighborhoods can be really overrated. Especially when you can find a top that looks exactly like something they’d buy from there, but is really just $9 at Walmart.

Looking like it’s straight off of the rack at a fancy boutique is the Tznbgo Short Sleeve V-Neck Lace Blouse. It has the comfy feel of a basic t-shirt but the elevated style of a fancy blouse. The best part about it? You can now get it on sale at Walmart right now for 47% off.

Get the Tznbgo Short Sleeve V-Neck Lace Blouse (Originally $17) on sale for just $9 at Walmart!

What gives this blouse its boutique-esque style is its intricate design and beautiful fabric. It has cute, short puff sleeves with lace trim, a dotted raised fabric, v-neckline and flowy hem. The fabric is made of 100 percent polyester, which makes it durable, breathable and stain-resistant too. It comes in four beautiful colors, black, white, blue and pink and sizes S-XXL.

There’s also no real limit to what this blouse can be styled with or for. It can be worn more casually for inviting friends over for an afternoon of charcuterie, wine and card games, while styles with some jeans and sandals, or dressed with trousers, heels and some dainty jewelry for a day at the office. It can also be paired with a fancy maxi skirt for more elevated occasions like a Sunday brunch with the family. Its versatility is endless!

This embroidered blouse is proof that getting rich mom style doesn’t have to cost you your budget. In fact, you can shop it with all of your other household essentials like groceries and home decor for just $9 at Walmart. Happy shopping!

