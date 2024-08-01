Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to looking your best, it can be an expensive process — especially as it pertains to clothing. Whether it’s running errands or hanging with the fam, opting for easy, price-conscious clothing will help to keep your mind feeling good and supported. What’s more, Walmart is a great place to shop for fashion finds on a budget — and its sale section is a go-to!
From flowy dresses to flexible athleisure, Walmart has something for every need and aesthetic — seriously! We rounded up 15 fashion finds on sale now at Walmart that you practically run and snag — read on to see our picks!
1. Sporty Casual: These Athletic Works bike shorts are colorful and functional — was $11, now just $6!
2. Puffed Up: We love this Free Assembly cardigan sweater because of its short, puffy sleeves. Also, we love its versatility — was $22, now just $7!
3. Maximum Coverage: This Collections Etc skort is so sporty but also has a laid-back vibe that we’re sure you’ll adore — was $33, now just $18!
4. Florally Utilitarian: If you love flowy dresses that have a little bit of structure, this Free Assembly belted utility dress is right up your alley — was $34, now just $14!
5. Vacay Ready: Calling all beach babes! This No Boundaries crinkle bikini top and bikini bottoms will make sure you’re fashionably ready for water festivities — was $20, now just $12!
6. Easy, Breezy: Doesn’t this Jalioing linen set look so elevated and stylish? We’re obsessed! — was $15, now just $12!
7. Flutter Flutter: This Scoop flutter sleeve swing dress is great for dressy or casual moments — was $29, now just $20!
8. Y2K Energy: For those who still love nostalgic influences when it comes to clothing, this Jessica Simpson crochet cami top will make a great addition to your war— was $24, now just $13!
9. Closet Staple: If you crave easy fashion no matter what, you should snag this UVN T-shirt dress for a steal — was $29, now just $14!
10. Workout Essentials: This Avia medium support sports bra will make sure the girls feel supported and comfortable (and you get two in a pack) — was $24, now just $15!
11. ’70s-Inspiration: We can’t get over this Gloria Vanderbilt seamed midi skirt because it feels vintage but has a modern twist thanks to its button-up silhouette — was $23, now just $16!
12. Bloom! This ppyoung T-shirt dress has a simple fit, and it’s super roomy — was $33, now just $15!
13. She Means Business: If you prefer to look smart and upscale even when you’re not on the clock, this Attitude Unknown halter vest and wide leg pants suit has your back — was $54, now just $30!
14. Pool Time: This Dokotoo one-piece swimsuit will help you look slim and hot while relaxing at the pool — was $40, now just $19!
15. Meshed and Protected: This All.You.LIVELY mesh bralette comes with plenty of support and it’s stylish — was $17, now just $14!