Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to looking your best, it can be an expensive process — especially as it pertains to clothing. Whether it’s running errands or hanging with the fam, opting for easy, price-conscious clothing will help to keep your mind feeling good and supported. What’s more, Walmart is a great place to shop for fashion finds on a budget — and its sale section is a go-to!

Related: 10 Cozy Loungewear Pieces You Won’t Believe Are On Sale at Walmart ‘Tis the season for summertime savings events. Retailers like Walmart are offering up incredible deals on everything from comfortable summer clothes to chic styles that you can dress up or down. If you’ve already stocked up on more casual styles, head straight to Walmart to revamp your summer loungewear pieces. Walmart’s sale section has stunning […]

From flowy dresses to flexible athleisure, Walmart has something for every need and aesthetic — seriously! We rounded up 15 fashion finds on sale now at Walmart that you practically run and snag — read on to see our picks!

1. Sporty Casual: These Athletic Works bike shorts are colorful and functional — was $11, now just $6!

2. Puffed Up: We love this Free Assembly cardigan sweater because of its short, puffy sleeves. Also, we love its versatility — was $22, now just $7!

3. Maximum Coverage: This Collections Etc skort is so sporty but also has a laid-back vibe that we’re sure you’ll adore — was $33, now just $18!

4. Florally Utilitarian: If you love flowy dresses that have a little bit of structure, this Free Assembly belted utility dress is right up your alley — was $34, now just $14!

5. Vacay Ready: Calling all beach babes! This No Boundaries crinkle bikini top and bikini bottoms will make sure you’re fashionably ready for water festivities — was $20, now just $12!

6. Easy, Breezy: Doesn’t this Jalioing linen set look so elevated and stylish? We’re obsessed! — was $15, now just $12!

7. Flutter Flutter: This Scoop flutter sleeve swing dress is great for dressy or casual moments — was $29, now just $20!

8. Y2K Energy: For those who still love nostalgic influences when it comes to clothing, this Jessica Simpson crochet cami top will make a great addition to your war— was $24, now just $13!

Related: 8 Stylish Summer Essential Fashion Finds Secretly On Sale at Walmart Summer is here, and the heat calls for you to wear minimal, airy options. If you’re running errands or hanging with the kids, having an arsenal of effortless, breezy fashion pieces can help keep you cool, calm and collected all season long. Moreover, Walmart’s sale section has plenty of fashion finds, from jeans to jumpsuits […]

9. Closet Staple: If you crave easy fashion no matter what, you should snag this UVN T-shirt dress for a steal — was $29, now just $14!

10. Workout Essentials: This Avia medium support sports bra will make sure the girls feel supported and comfortable (and you get two in a pack) — was $24, now just $15!

11. ’70s-Inspiration: We can’t get over this Gloria Vanderbilt seamed midi skirt because it feels vintage but has a modern twist thanks to its button-up silhouette — was $23, now just $16!

12. Bloom! This ppyoung T-shirt dress has a simple fit, and it’s super roomy — was $33, now just $15!

13. She Means Business: If you prefer to look smart and upscale even when you’re not on the clock, this Attitude Unknown halter vest and wide leg pants suit has your back — was $54, now just $30!

14. Pool Time: This Dokotoo one-piece swimsuit will help you look slim and hot while relaxing at the pool — was $40, now just $19!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Meshed and Protected: This All.You.LIVELY mesh bralette comes with plenty of support and it’s stylish — was $17, now just $14!