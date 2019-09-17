The Stylish Heels With ‘No Break-In Period’ — Now Under $100!





We have a pretty complicated relationship with high heels. It’s a hate to love, love to hate sort of thing. We want it to be a love to love sort of thing instead, but we have to be realistic here. As long as our feet are still in pain and our heels and toes are still covered in blisters, it’s just not going to happen!

It takes a special pair of high heels to change the game, but it’s possible. Seriously! The heels we’re talking about aren’t just a figment of our imagination. They’re real, and they’re unlike any other shoes you’ve ever worn. They’re even on sale!

These Total Motion Leah Pumps are major fan favorites. We can see why based on looks alone, but it goes deeper than that. On top of “beautiful” and “super cute,” shoppers are describing this shoe as “comfy from the first wear,” comparing the inside cushioning to that of a “pillow.” On top of the comfort factor, they love that these shoes are “stable even when navigating city streets.” Even those who generally “wouldn’t dare to try a heel this high,” say they can walk just fine in these shoes and are happy to be able to wear something so stylish without the pain!

These classic plump heels come in either a smooth leather or patent leather upper, or even suede, and will “fit like a glove,” claiming to have no break-in period at all! Isn’t that the dream? It’s a reality now! With soft, breathable linings and extra cushioning, even at the back of the heel, we’ll feel like we’re walking on air. Ultra-comfy air.

Even dreamier is the fact that these shoes have a slip-on silhouette. That means we won’t have to deal with straps, buckles, zippers or laces getting in our way and slowing us down when we’re ready to go, go, go! It’s all about Total Motion with these pumps. The Total Motion construction includes a thermal plastic urethane plate in the sole “to create stability and disperse shock” so every step we take, or dance move we make, is propelling us forward!

These pumps have a 2 ¾-inch semi-chunky heel that’s extremely walkable and seriously chic. Paired with the textured, durable rubber outsole, we can see no slips or trips in our future!

These shoes have a simple and timeless look that will go with anything, and that versatility only increases when we look at the color selection. It’s neutral heaven! The Dark Taupe Pearl and Natural Beige are made to go with any ensemble, and then we have not one, not two, but three different versions of black to work with, too: suede, Nappa leather, and patent leather!

Now that these Leah pumps are on sale for under $100, we cannot let another day pass by without them in our life. How did we even survive without them up until this moment? Let’s not think about that. Let’s just concentrate on how much life will improve once we can finally slip them on!

