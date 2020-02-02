Reviewers Say These Wedge Booties Are More Comfortable Than Bare Feet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We love shoes. Duh! We’re fans of all kinds — from sneakers, to heels, to wedges, to boots, to sandals. One thing they pretty much all have in common though? That come the end of the day, we’re more than ready to take them off and just go barefoot for a little while. It’s not like we’re wearing our shoes to sleep!

That’s why when we were reading the stellar reviews for this wedge bootie, we kind of couldn’t believe it. Shoppers were seriously saying that wearing this shoe was more comfortable than going barefoot. Now that we had to see — especially with every color on sale!

Get the Rockport Hollis Vcut Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $57 at Zappos!

What else do reviewers have to say about this Hollis bootie? Good things. Lots of good things. They say the look is “absolutely beautiful” and “very sophisticated,” and that they’re “super comfy right out of the box.” The “arch support is excellent” too, so much so that they can ditch their inserts. Even those who are typically shaky on wedges say they “can still walk gracefully” in these booties because of their carefully constructed design!

These wedges have a soft suede upper with a V-cut collar, making them easy on your ankles. They each have a side zipper, and while the front of the shoe is smooth and solid, behind the zipper, the upper is perforated. Business in the front, party in the back — but in an actual cute way!

Get the Rockport Hollis Vcut Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $57 at Zappos!

What makes these booties so comfortable? Apart from the flexible upper, you’ll also notice the cushioned EVA foam footbed, which makes feet feel like they’re stepping on cushy clouds, absorbing the shock of any impact. You also have the sturdy 2 ½-inch stacked wedge with a stability-enhancing steel shank!

These Rockport booties are currently available in three colors: Black, Tan and Stone, a medium grey. As we mentioned, all three are on sale, with Tan coming in at a full 48% off. Insert raised hands emoji here. These are our definition of everyday boots. They’ll go with anything from jeans to dresses, they’re comfortable and they stand out enough to make people notice and think, “Whoa, those are some cool shoes.”

Are these looking like your new dream shoes? Because…same. Luckily, there’s always room for one more pair of shoes in our closet. Do we consider half of the bedroom to be our closet? Maybe. But hey — our closet, our rules!

Get the Rockport Hollis Vcut Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $57 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Rockport here and other booties available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!