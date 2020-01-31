These Grey Leopard Jeans Will Stand Out in Every Crowd — For 40% Off!

Know how T-shirts are all essentially the same at their core, but all feature different types of designs — like a graphic, a pattern or an embroidered logo? A T-shirt is always going to be a comfy, casual piece we’ll wear over and over, but it can really be anything it wants to be. So why doesn’t the same go for our jeans?

When you picture jeans, we know what you see. Solid blue, maybe black pants. No design, nothing out of the ordinary. A pair that any brand could have created. Don’t get Us wrong — those jeans are wardrobe essentials without a doubt. But why not throw an unexpected pair in there to really show off your fashion finesse? Especially while they’re on sale!

Get the KUT From the Kloth Connie Leopard Print High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $89) for just $53 at Nordstrom!

These KFTK jeans are nearly half off right now, bringing them under $55 so they can bring some much appreciated variety into our closet. They’re eye-catching without being bright or bold, and they make a statement, but they don’t need to yell it. They just show up to the party and it’s like everything is suddenly in slow motion. That’s the kind of presence they have!

Leopard is obviously one of the most popular and fashionable prints in the world, but these Connie jeans do it a little differently. They lean into the snow leopard look, delivering faded greyscale shades that are just perfect for winter months. Yes, you can do fun animal print even in the cold! You just have to do it right — with these jeans!

These jeans have a skinny silhouette, hugging your figure to flatter, flatter, flatter. They also have a high-rise waist and a traditional five-pocket style. They don’t, however, have a zipper. Instead, they have an exposed chrome-tone, five-button fly to add a little extra edge! Also contributing to the cool factor are the raw-edge cuffs skimming the ankles. These Connie jeans are seriously the best from top to bottom!

While these bottoms are so much dressier than a regular pair of jeans, able to be dressed up with ease, they are still jeans at the end of the day. They’re made of 98% cotton and 2% stretchy spandex — meaning that all-day comfort we need for everyday life is apparent from the moment you slip them on!

This is your chance to be the first of your friend group to rock these jeans. You’ll seriously stand out in a crowd — in the best way possible!

