There’s Still Time to Save Nearly $70 on This North Face Puffer

If you’re going to live anywhere with temperatures under, like, 60 degrees, or even if you ever plan on visiting anywhere with a similar weather pattern, you’re going to need a high-quality coat in your life. It always pays to prepare in advance. You don’t want to be left shivering and desperate, only to end up buying a coat that somehow seems to make things even colder!

That’s why you need to stick with the names you know — the ones that have proven themselves as the best of the best. Ones that even A-listers are seen wearing year after year. Any brand names popping into your mind? The North Face, of course! It continues to set the standard in all things outerwear, which is why when we saw this coat on sale, we just had to tell you about it!

Get The North Face Women’s Gotham Jacket II (originally $230) for just $161 at Macy’s! Sale ends February 2, 2020.

Now, you’re going to want to hurry a little, because the sale on this Gotham coat is already almost over. There’s just about $70 you could save, making this deal seriously major. Plus, all of the reviewers can assure you that it’s 100% worth it with their kind words. How do they describe this piece, you ask? As “jaw-dropping perfection”!

Even reviewers who were on a “10-year search for the perfect down jacket” have finally found what they’ve been dreaming of with this coat. They “love everything about it,” and so does everyone else — considering they receive “tons of compliments” when they wear it. As one shopper said, The North Face “never fails” at producing quality coats — and this one is certainly no exception to the rule!

This puffer means serious business, and features two types of insulation: 550-fill down and synthetic. Together, they provide toasty warmth in freezing temperatures while still managing to be totally lightweight. Other amazing features of this piece? The zip pockets, the internal media pocket, the waist-shaping elastic thread, the front-zip closure and obviously the adjustable hood with its removable faux-fur trim. The embroidered TNF logos are also perfect, so that when everyone else is shivering and shaking outside, they’ll be able to see what brand is keeping you cozy without asking. You’re doing everyone a service with a subtle reminder of what brand they should be rocking!

This lined coat is currently available in four colors: Flag Blue, TNF Black, Deep Garnet Red and — and a pattern! — Burnt Olive Green Waxed Camo. Each and every last one is 30% off right now, so get on it! There’s no time to waste!

