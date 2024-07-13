Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone has different reasons for using dry shampoo, but many people use it to lift flat hair and give it some volume — otherwise known as giving it some oomph. Dry shampoo, however, is a mixed bag; it can give you some volume, but not without a white cast, powdery look, chalky feel and an occasionally clumpy appearance.

Believe it or not, the solution to dull, flat or greasy hair isn’t a dry shampoo at all! We found a root-thickening spray from Amal Clooney-approved brand Color Wow that gets thousands (and thousands) of five-star reviews. It’s the only volumizing product you’ll need!

This formula is designed to provide long-lasting body and fullness without making hair stiff, sticky or dull. It acts like a bungee spring at the roots, giving them a sky-high lift and a lighter-than-air appearance. The spray also serves as a heat protectant, so you can blow dry or style the top of your hair without causing damage.

Get the Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray for $24 on Amazon!

Unlike other volume-boosting products, this one works on both wet and dry hair — and yes, the wet hair part surprised Us, too! If you do choose to use it on damp hair, you can create a voluminous blowout that lasts all day and won’t fall flat. Simply spritz your roots with this spray and blow dry per usual! For extra volume, try using a round brush and twirling your hair away from your head.

If your hair is already dry and needs a lift, you can do so in seconds. Spray your roots — giving careful attention to your hairline — and either blow dry or massage it in with your fingers. Another way you can use this product is as a dry shampoo! When it’s been about a day too long since you washed your hair but you want another day out of it, this spray has you covered.

Reviewers can’t get enough of this spray, some calling it the best product they have “ever found” and others expressing surprise that their straight hair can actually be voluminous!

One reviewer titles their review “The name fits the results! WOW!” and says, “My hair is pretty fine and thin. I decided to continue and attempt to blow-dry and boy was I pleasantly surprised. It created volume, literally raising my roots, and did not leave any gross residue or greasy look. I looked like I had just left the salon! This one is a keeper and you won’t regret it!”

We trust thousands of reviewers and Amal Clooney’s brand judgment . . . it’s a yes for Us!

