Calling all runners! If you fall on the thick thigh end of the spectrum, you know the struggle of chafing. Your legs rub together with every stride, creating a skin patch that worsens as you sweat. Perspiration friction might not be a real term, but if you know, you know!

The solution to chafing isn’t to stop running — sorry — but rather to wear the right shorts. Finding a good pair of running shorts is a difficult task anyway, so factoring thigh chafing into the equation makes it 10 times harder. We’ve tried a bunch of running shorts, but there are a few that we keep coming back to as comfy staples that prevent chafing. We lay them out below!

All of these shorts are longer than four inches, protect trouble areas, don’t suffocate your legs and will help you focus on what’s most important: the run. So go eat some pasta and get ready for a long run . . . options for all price points!

1. 5K material: You’ll want to wear these running shorts everywhere, even when you’re not running! Built-in compression shorts extend beyond the flowy short material for added protection — $24!

2. Major strides: Get ready to be the fastest gal on the trail! These airy shorts are five inches long, allowing for optimal airflow — $68!

3. New record: We love the mauve color of these two-in-one shorts, but you can grab them in a different vibrant color instead! A thick waistband keeps these shorts extra secure — $44!

4. Fashion forward: Ribbed material is totally in right now! Wear these shorts for a run and out to coffee with the girls . . . just not in that order) — originally $20, now $12!

5. Triathalon potential: Trust Nike if you’re serious about running. These biker shorts have a high waist for medium support and pockets for functionality — $65!

6. Crowd favorite: Reviewers can’t get enough of these 6-inch high-rise shorts! Designed for training, these shorts are suitable for low and high-impact activities alike — $89!

7. Marathon ready: Don’t have a race planned? These shorts will get you ready! A comfy waistband, mesh liner and zipper pockets are just a few highlights — $30!

8. Neon look: Bright clothes are especially important if you run in the concrete jungle or on roads. Match these colorful shorts with a white top — $48!

9. Knee length: A benefit of having knee-length pants is the full protection from knee to thigh. Although these pants are fitted, they won’t constrict blood flow like many capri pants do — $23!