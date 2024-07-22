Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret that Sabrina Carpenter is taking over pop music with poise and grace. But along with her catchy hits (“Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” anyone?), her hair game has been completely on point. I’ve tried time and time again to replicate her signature bouncy waves and curtain bangs to no avail.

Luckily, the singer’s longtime hairstylist, Scott King, recently put together a full tutorial on how to get Carpenter’s playful ‘do from the comfort of your home. Best of all, all of the products are available on Amazon, so you can get the bounciest blowout in just a couple of days with Prime!

To showcase just how simple it is to recreate this blowout, King completed it on himself while Carpenter danced in the background. First, he cleanses hair with Hairstory New Wash, an all-in-one hair cleanser meant to replace shampoo and conditioner. The one-and-done product leaves hair with a silky soft, tangle-free finish.

From there, the next steps pump up the volume for that noteworthy bounce. While hair is still damp, King generously sprays Hairstory Lift at the roots. Along with boosting the roots, this magical little spray also keeps frizz at bay for a sleek finish. Then, he spritzes Hairstory Undressed from root to tip. This texturizing spray creates body and texture without salt, allowing hair to hold its style better once dry. It really is all about the prep!

Before grabbing the hair dryer, King notes one more extremely important step — heat protectant! He massages a dime-sized amount of Hairstory Dressed Up through the lengths of hair to prevent any heat damage. This is the key that keeps Carpenter’s hair looking healthy, even with consistent styling.

Now it’s time to blow dry and set. With every section of hair that King meticulously dries, he pins it up in a little curl so that it can cool down in the shape, helping it to last even longer. Once all of your hair is dry, let down the pins and brush out the curls to achieve those fluffy waves Carpenter is known for.

At this point, your hair should be full of body, but to add even more, King finishes with Hairstory Powder Dry Shampoo. This multitasking powder instantly adds extra volume with natural plant extracts while also helping to shape bangs. (As a bonus, it’s also TSA-friendly!)

The end result is identical to Carpenter’s, and it doesn’t take much time to complete. Don’t you just love it when stars’ beauty secrets are revealed? If you’ve been dying to copy Carpenter’s luscious, voluminous hairstyle, be sure to head to Amazon and follow along with King’s video.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Hairstory here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

