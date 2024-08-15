Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just taking over pop music, she’s also making her mark as a beauty entrepreneur. The singer has a budding fragrance line with not one, not two, but three sweet scents. While none of them feature any espresso notes, there’s a perfume that will surely satisfy every type of sweet tooth.

The three affordable eau de parfums (each only costs $30!) are a candy lover’s dream. Falling into the gourmand category, each has a confectionary vibe that will make you feel flirty, fresh and confident. Sweet Tooth was the first drop in 2022, Caramel Dream followed close behind and the newest scent, Cherry Baby, just launched this month.

I wouldn’t be surprised if you wanted to pick up each perfume solely based on the adorable bottle designs (they all look like candy bars!). That said, you’ll be happy to know that the sugared potions inside are just as delectable. Which one is the best for you, though? Over the past few weeks I’ve tested all three Carpenter perfumes to get a feel for the scents, what occasions they’re ideal for and if they deserve a spot in your perfume collection. Spoiler: Everyone should have at least one on their vanity.

Get a full breakdown of the scents below for a full-on sugar rush.

I can’t think of a more fitting perfume for 2024’s cookie-cutter pop princess herself than Carpenter’s first scent, Sweet Tooth. This lively, feminine perfume is a sugar addict’s dream, yet it’s not overly saccharine to the point that it causes a headache . . . or a sugar-induced coma. Sparkling bergamot and candied ginger — along with a hint of chocolate marshmallow — give this a bright, effervescent opening. Things take an indulgent turn as jasmine petals intertwine with Madagascar vanilla and a dash of coconut milk, upping the creamy factor that helps this beautifully meld with your skin’s natural scent. (In my experience, this doesn’t smell bad on anyone!) The dry down is smooth like honey thanks to cashmere wood, chantilly cream and sugared musks. I feel fun, flirty and carefree when I wear it, which is the exact feeling I think a signature scent should evoke!

Who it’s for: This leans youthful, so I think it’s perfect for anyone who is just starting to build out their olfactive wardrobe (or those who are obsessed with the sweeter things in life!).

Just $30 at Amazon!

While Sweet Tooth exudes youthful energy, Caramel Dream feels like the older, richer cousin. Don’t get it twisted, Caramel Dream is still ultra sweet, but in a more sophisticated way. The well-rounded scent opens with orange zest and creamy almond milk. I find that the almond milk gives it a skin-like quality . . . if others catch a whiff as you walk past they’ll think you naturally smell good. Cozy vibes erupt as dark chocolate bean and vanilla appear and wrap you in a sugary embrace. The dry down is what really makes Caramel Dream more elegant and mature than the OG Sweet Tooth as a mix of spiced sandalwood, caramelized amber and patchouli create a long-lasting warm aura.

Who it’s for: Anyone who adores gourmand scents but prefers something a little more robust and deep.

Just $30 on Amazon!

Juicy, spicy, erotic — those three words immediately came to mind when I first spritzed Cherry Baby. Carpenter’s latest scent ventures far from the bake shop-esque aromas of her first two perfumes and takes on a darker twist. A blend of succulent cherries, glazed apples and plum burst on the initial spritz, providing what I like to call a “nature’s candy” effect. As it wears, a chocolate-covered bouquet emerges: Red poppies and peonies give the scent a brilliance before dark chocolate and vanilla come out to play. Finally, things get spicy on the dry down with cashmere wood, musk, patchouli and amber. Everything about Cherry Baby makes a statement, and it will surely turn heads. I recommend saving it for date nights or any event where you want to be the center of attention.

Who it’s for: Those with main character energy who want a unique and commanding sweet/spicy scent.

Just $30 on Walmart!

