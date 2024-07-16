Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Heartbreak is one thing, your ego’s another — we beg you, don’t miss out on a rare sale on this Sabrina Carpenter-approved sunscreen. Unlike your crappy ex-boyfriend, this sunscreen will prove to be right and won’t bring you tears when you just did your makeup so nice. Plus, it’s on sale right now for 20% off.

Okay fine, I’ll stop reciting my favorite Carpenter lyrics — but only to tell you more about the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 that’s now on rare sale for Amazon Prime Day. The pop singer used it while filming the music video for her hit single, Espresso. I know, I know, the lyrics used above were for her latest chart-topping single, Please, Please, Please, but it just made more sense, you know? Anyhow, the sunscreen, which is also beloved by other A-listers like Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore, is now just $30 — down from its original price of $38.

Get the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 (Originally $38) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This Viral Whipped Cream-Like Sunscreen Is a Must-Have in Every Rich Mom Pool Bag Now that pools are officially open for the season, rich moms around the world are gearing up their pool bags! Of course many of them will include their favorite sunnies, snacks and a beach hat. But the coolest rich moms will have the whipped sunscreen that went viral on TikTok and was seen on the […]

Say you can’t sleep? Baby I know — it’s probably from that sunburn you got from forgetting to apply sunscreen (or applying a less-than-excellent one). So please, please, please, next time remember to put on this Glowscreen from Supergoop! Not only does it have the ultimate sun protection with a blue light filtering SPF of 40, it also doubles as a pearly skin tint and makeup primer, creating an IG filter-like glow.

It may not give skin a shot of espresso, but what it does give it is a shot of hydration. Made with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and niacinamide, its non-greasy and light-as-a-feather formula helps to keep the skin hydrated. It comes in three sizes too: 0.5 oz, 1.7 oz and 2.5 oz.

If this sunscreen is already a staple in your routine, you’ll want to stock up on it while it’s on sale. If not, take it from the over 20,000 shoppers who bought it within the last month. You’ll want to try it while it’s marked down. And if that’s not convincing enough, take a look at the 9,000+ shoppers who left it a five-star rating, as well as the glowing reviews.

The sunscreen even has this reviewer and skincare specialist hooked: “Using sunscreen is a must,” they said. “But it can be difficult to find one that also works well with makeup products and doesn’t cake, flake or dry your skin out. I loved the way my skin looked with any makeup as well as it immediately made my skin glow. It is moisturizing and is light and refreshing.”

Related: Christie Brinkley Reveals Her ‘Favorite’ $20 Sunscreen That Keeps Her Supermodel Skin in Check Take one look at Christie Brinkley and you’d never guess for a second that the former supermodel just celebrated her 70th birthday this year. She looks so good, in fact, that she helped Sports Illustrated celebrate their 60th anniversary, posing alongside many other icons for the cover. So when she’s opening up about the sunscreen […]

Is it (the deal) that sweet? I guess so! You can find the Carpenter-approved Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 on sale right now for just $30 during Prime Day. But hurry! The deal will only last for the two days of the sale.

Get the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 (Originally $38) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Supergoop! here and sunscreens here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Kathy Hilton Said This $14 Sunscreen Is the ‘Best’ at Protecting Her ‘Very Sensitive Skin’ When you think of the skincare products that might be on the vanity of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, you probably think you’d only see the best of the best in luxury picks. And while that might be partially true for some things, this isn’t the case for her go-to sunscreen. In […]