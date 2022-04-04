Meet The Comfy-Chic Flats You Need in Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shoe shopping may just be our favorite spring pastime. After all, there are so many warm-weather styles to wear! Every closet needs some solid sandals, and strappy heels are a must for springtime soirées. Don’t forget about everyday sneakers for a stroll or slides for the pool! Spring break, anyone? But as much as we adore each of these footwear options, we’ve been on a mission to find the perfect pair that works for all of the above occasions.

Flats are a great idea in theory, but thinner soles often don’t provide enough support for your heels. And yet, we’ve always been drawn to the classic design — suitable for the office and sophisticated for other outings. When done right, ballet flats can be worn for hours on end — as opposed to heels that we want to take off as soon as we put them on.

We’ve always been on the hunt for flats that are just as comfy as they are chic. And we’re happy to report that we finally found them at Zappos! These pointed toe Sam Edelman flats are quite literally on point.

Get the Sam Edelman Wanda Flats for just $120 at Zappos!

Elevate your spring capsule wardrobe with the Sam Edelman Wanda Flats — these shoes go with just about everything! Available in five staple colors, these flats feature a variety of textures. We’re partial to the beige and black suede options for an ultra-elegant look. Regardless of fabric, these flats all feature pointed toes and slip-on closure for easy on-off access. Fashionable and functional!

Even though these Sam Edelman flats are brand-new for spring and summer, they’re already getting rave reviews! One shopper reported, “I don’t wear flats often because I can never find ones that are cute AND comfortable, but I finally have! I LOVE THESE! They’re incredibly cute and I love the pointed toe. I slipped them on and they fit like a glove.” In other words, these flats are a hidden gem. And according to another customer, these are “very cute shoes for office or loungewear. I love the fit and comfort! Love the gold detail on the back of the heel. Feels luxurious and refined!” Ooh la la!

Once you slip on these pointed toe flats, your outfit will instantly feel polished. Yup, just like magic. An easy way to style these shoes is with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a lightweight sweater or blouse. Allowing a little bit of space between your pants hem and your heel will create a flattering silhouette. *Chef’s kiss!* Whether you’re running errands, attending a business meeting or grabbing brunch with girlfriends, you’ll look fabulous in these flats.

