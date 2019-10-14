



We love the fall for a number of reasons — but if we’re being honest, the number one reason for why we’re obsessed with the season is the fashion! After spending the summer living in sandals and flip flops, we’re excited to dust off our boots and hit the streets in a major way.

Not all boots are made the same, and there are definitely some that stand out from the rest. When we saw these Sam Edelman knee-high ones we fell in love with them almost immediately, and when we discovered that they also happen to be on sale we couldn’t order them quickly enough!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot (originally $250) on sale for as low as $180, available from Nordstrom!

These amazing boots seriously mean business — you can tell by just looking at them. They have a three-inch chunky block heel that gives you just the right amount of height, as well as a chic pointed toe that’s effortlessly stylish. The heel is actually slightly curved which makes for an interesting look, and also includes a small Sam Edelman monogram hardware detail on the side.

The Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot boots come in two color options to choose from — black leather and light brown suede. Both colors are made of genuine imported leather that we can tell is super high quality. They’re designed in a pull-on style, meaning that there’s no zipper on these boots for an extra sleek look. It’s suggested that you measure your calf to make sure that these boots will fit you, as the circumference in the calf area of these shoes measures to 14 1/2 inches. Reviewers also recommend that you order a half-size up from the size that you normally wear for a better fit.

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot (originally $250) on sale for as low as $180, available from Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that these boots “are soft as butter and feel great” and that they “will be wearing these a lot” in the fall and winter months. One reviewer even said that they picked up “the black and brown pairs” which just shows you how much of a hit they are! Another said that they’re also “super comfortable” which is definitely great to hear.

You can pair these boots with pretty much any outfit. We care you to find an ensemble that they don’t look amazing with. They can take a simple dress and instantly elevate it. Throw on a leather jacket over your look and you’re ready to take on the world. We think that these Sam Edelman boots might become your new favorite go-to boot for the fall, so hurry up and order a pair for yourself right now!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot (originally $250) on sale for as low as $180, available from Nordstrom!

Not the shoes for you? Check out more styles from Sam Edelman and more boots available at Nordstrom here!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!