This Top-Rated Knit Blazer Turns a Work Staple Into a Cozy Weekend Item





Dressing up for work has the potential to be a ton of fun. We love experimenting within the parameters of our office dress codes and coming up with amazing, creative and fashion-forward outfits that we feel good in. The problem with most work-appropriate ensembles? Generally speaking, the clothes that we wear to work are not designed with comfort in mind.

Even though we might feel great in an outfit that we don for the office, we can’t wait to get home, take it all off and change into our favorite pair of sweats. But what if we told you that we found a piece that takes a workday staple and transforms it into something that we can snuggle up in on the weekends? Well, it’s true: we have discovered a magical article of clothing that brings these two worlds together, and we’re obsessed!

Combine the professionalism of the workplace with the comfort of the weekend with this Drape Collar Knit Blazer from Caslon. We love that it’s cut like your standard blazer, yet utilizes a comfortable knit fabric to make it as comfortable as a sweatshirt. We don’t think we’ve seen a blazer as cozy as this one to date, and we’re definitely going to be adding it to our carts.

We’re not the least bit surprised that this blazer is a fan favorite. Dozens of reviewers are awarding this garment five stars, and we can totally see why. One shopper said that they “love that it has the look of a blazer while also looking nice and casual,” and another said that it’s “lightweight and just right for layering during crisp fall days and mild winters.” This jacket is so fabulous that some shoppers have come back and repurchased, which is the ultimate compliment. One shopper even said that they’re “thrilled” with their purchase and that “this jacket is now a staple in [their] wardrobe.”

Like we said earlier, this jacket is cut like a traditional long-sleeved blazer that hits right at the hip, but utilizes breathable cotton knit fabric that’s made for comfort. There are a few details that are different though. Most blazer jackets feature a front button closure, but this one is open with a draped wing collar that lays beautifully against the body. It features two front pockets on either side and is cut with stitch detailing in the back that creates a fitted look.

This jacket comes in six incredible colors to choose from, and each one gives off a different vibe. The black blazer looks the most professional and creates the most convincing illusion that it’s not made out of a comfortable fabric, and the light grey definitely looks the most laid-back. It’s also available in olive green, navy blue, pale pink and rusty red, all of which are amazing!

That being said, you can definitely dress this Caslon knit blazer up or down, no matter which color you choose. Pair it with jeans, sneakers and a simple tee for a casual day out and about, or wear a silky tank top tucked into a pair of straight leg pants and some heels for an evening look. It’s a versatile jacket that can truly fit into anyone’s wardrobe, and the fall essential that we all need this season.

