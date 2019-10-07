



Fall fashion is all about deep, rich colors, preppy prints and layers galore. After a neon-filled summer that was all about bright and bold fashion trends, we’re excited to embrace the dark side in terms of our wardrobes. Fall is the witchy season after all, and we like our style to reflect that mood!

However, that doesn’t mean that we still can’t wear crisp whites and lighter colors as the days get shorter and the temperatures drop. The key to doing so is choosing the right prints and styling lighter shades in a way that makes them look appropriate (and on trend) for the season — and this plaid dress is the perfect piece that can work well into the year’s chillier months.

See it: Get The Pauline Midi Dress by L’Academie (originally $238) on sale for just $143 from Revolve!

If you’re looking to expand your current clothing lineup for the fall season (and who isn’t?!), this dress is an addition that you should definitely consider. The Pauline Midi Dress from L’Academie is the perfect example of a piece that combines lighter colors with a traditional fall print that makes it look fresh and fashion-forward. Plus, you can pick it up from Revolve for nearly 40% off! Yes, this is definitely a deal that you don’t want to miss out on.

When you think of fall and the prints that are traditionally worn the most throughout this time of year, one of the first that comes to mind is plaid. This print has been around for as long as we can remember, which can also mean that the different color combinations and iterations that we see in stores can verge on repetitive. But the plaid that this dress employs feels entirely different than anything that we’ve seen on the market right now. The white base and light-and-dark brown checks give this garment a crisp feel that perfectly matches the fall weather.

This long-sleeve dress has several key details incorporated in its design that create such a unique look. The sleeves are slightly billowy and are cuffed at the wrists to deliver a vintage vibe, and the waist tie at the front can give the body a lovely shape. The dress also features a deep-V neckline and button closures straight down the front. This L’Academie dress is cut in a midi length, which is very on trend for the season. It’s definitely worth mentioning that 50% of shoppers say this dress runs large, so you may want to size down.

You can wear this dress to a ton of different places and events, and it can be styled in a number of ways as well. Team it with a pair of tennis shoes and a black leather moto jacket for an edgier look, or with some riding boots and a light quilted jacket for a more classic feel. You can even throw on a blazer and some ankle booties and you’ve got yourself the perfect office outfit. Whether you’re going to afternoon brunch or apple picking with your family, this dress will look fantastic in any setting.

This L’Academie plaid midi dress is an essential item that you need in your fall wardrobe. It’s both modern and traditional at the same time, which only adds to its amazing versatility. Create countless looks for the new season and order yourself this dress right now!

