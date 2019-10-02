



There are a couple of things that we know will 100% happen when the seasons turn: the temperatures and weather will change, the vibes will be different and there will be a ton of sales at our favorite stores. The last point is especially true for when we are transitioning from the summer into the fall. It might be the most abrupt seasonal shift that we experience every year for a number of reasons. The summer is such a romanticized season, so seeing its end is sad for so many.

But the fall is an amazing season in its own right, and we adore the sales that come up at the start of it. Macy’s is pulling out all the stops this year with its Great Shoe Sale, and we have to tell you the details so you can take advantage of it ASAP. Right now through October 14, 2019, you can score 40% off your total purchase when you buy two or more pairs of shoes, and 30% off when you buy one pair with the discount code “GREAT” at checkout. Plus, when you spend $100 or more on shoes, you’ll get a free super cute tote bag while supplies last! If you want to take advantage of this amazing offer but are struggling to pick out the pair (or two) of shoes that you want, we rounded up our five favorite pairs to help you out!

1. These Classic Trendy Pumps

The pointed-toe pump is super on trend for the season, and this pair from Nine West is the must-have pair to buy. You can go for a classic pair of black ones or spice up your wardrobe and get a pair of animal-print ones. Our favorite? We’re absolutely living for the dark brown crocodile print pair!

See It: Get the Nine West Tatiana Pumps for $89 from Macy’s! Don’t forget to use the code “GREAT” at checkout to get up to 40% off through October 14th, 2019.

2. This Sleek Everyday Boot

You truly cannot go wrong with this pair of Marc Fisher ankle booties. They’re ultra comfortable and make virtually any outfit look super polished! Pick up the snakeskin pair if you want to be super on trend, or go for a classic black or brown pair for a look that definitely won’t go out of style.

See it: Get the Marc Fisher Retire Booties for $129 from Macy’s! Don’t forget to use the code “GREAT” at checkout to get up to 40% off through October 14th, 2019.

3. These Timeless Riding Boots

Can it get more fall than this pair of riding boots? This is definitely the ultimate timeless style when it comes to boots, and we’re loving this pair from I.N.C. that was exclusively designed and made for Macy’s. You can’t get them anywhere else!

See it: Get the I.N.C. Fawne Wide-Calf Riding Boots for $180 from Macy’s! Don’t forget to use the code “GREAT” at checkout to get up to 40% off through October 14th, 2019.

4. These Top-Rated Flats

Over 1,000 shoppers love this pair of flats, and we can see why. They’re made of genuine leather, which is amazing for their price point, and they’re so easy to just throw into any bag! Not to mention that they’re as comfortable as ever. We may need to get these in multiple colors, if you ask Us!

See it: Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Emmie Ballet Flats for $59 from Macy’s! Don’t forget to use the code “GREAT” at checkout to get up to 40% off through October 14th, 2019.

5. These Adorable Femme Loafers

It doesn’t get more stylish than this pair of Franco Sarto loafers. They take on this classically masculine shoe and make it feminine, creating an edgy, fashion-forward look. They’ll look great with a casual pair of jeans or with a posh minidress and tights — the perfect shoe for fall!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafers (originally $89) for just $80 from Macy’s! Don’t forget to use the code “GREAT” at checkout to get up to 40% off through October 14th, 2019.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out the rest of the styles available from Macy’s as a part of their Great Shoe Sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

