This year, there have been many shoe trends, and one that’s been particularly prominent is ballet flats. These sleek, chic and versatile shoes have been spotted at every turn, making them a must-have for any wardrobe. But if you’re looking for more than just a pretty shoe that offers support and comfort, we’ve found an excellent alternative. Get ready to fall in love with the Sam Edelman Michaela Flats, available for $130 at Zappos.

The flats have a minimal design that makes a statement. They feature a flat silhouette paired with Mary Jane details that shoppers love. The flats have a slip-on design with an adjustable buckle closure, making them a breeze to get on and off. They also have a leather upper, almond toe, soft leather lining and insole for all-day comfort.

“I was looking for a pair of flat, black shoes that could be worn in both a work and casual setting, and these Sam Edelman shoes fit the bill,” one said. “The leather is so soft, with a matte black finish. Since the Mary Jane strap does go up a bit further on your foot, you have to undo the buckle to put them on. They won’t just slide on like a loafer. It’s no big deal, but it’s worth noting. The footbed is made from cushiony foam and feels so nice to walk in.”

Another wrote: “I love these shoes. You get it all with the style and comfort. They are so comfy that I have forgotten to take them off when I come in from work! I just love them. They are so soft on the inside as well as the outside; I definitely will recommend them to anyone!”

A final shopper echoed promise of the shoes’ comfort. “These are absolutely the most comfortable shoes that I have ever worn,” they said.

The flats come in sizes 5 to 11, and are available in 12 colors. Hurry — before it’s too late to snag a pair for yourself!

