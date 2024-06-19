Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you probably know that we live for sandals! Whether they’re heeled, flat or platformed, you can never go wrong with a pair of sandals — especially during summer. Are you looking for a new pair to add to your sartorial rotation? We found the cutest, most comfortable pair of summer platform sandals — and they’re 47% off now at Zappos!

These Dr. Scholl’s Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals are the perfect summer footwear silhouette. They have a chunky, elevated sole with the brand’s BLOOM® technology foam insole to provide comfort and arch support. What we love most about these sandals is their three front-strap, ankle-strap design that easily plays into the dad sandal trend.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal for $50 (was $95) at Zappos!

Styling these platform sandals is an easy feat and we’re sure that you won’t want to take them off. To style these sandals, you could throw these sandals on with jeans and a T-shirt for an easy summer ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a frilly floral dress for a boho chic take. Further, these sandals come in five colors and have a 6 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one Zappos reviewer noted, “These sandals are pretty, stylish and comfortable right out of the box!” Another reviewer said, “I just got these shoes yesterday, and omg let me tell you, these are the best sandals I have ever bought, so comfy, useful, and just overall amazing! I would recommend them!”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of sandals that can help you handle it all this summer, this comfy pair from Dr. Scholl’s could do the trick.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Dr. Scholl’s here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!