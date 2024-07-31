Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but if you ask Us Euro girl fashion has taken over our feeds this summer. Flowy white trousers channel Scandinavian style while Swedish-inspired dresses combine luxury and comfort. It’s only right that Euro girl summer style extends to swimsuit options. Italian mineral water and sparkling beverage brand Sanpellegrino teamed up with Kenny Flowers for its first-ever swimwear line.

Whether you’re making a splash in your neighborhood pool or enjoying a luxurious beach-front vacation, you can feel like you’re jet-setting in Italy, courtesy of the Swimfruits collection. Inspired by the Italian coastline and the refreshing fruit flavors of the Mediterranean, the three-piece collection features a retro-inspired swimsuit and matching sarong for women.

Get the Sanpellegrino x Kenny Flowers Swimfruits collection starting at $39 at Kenny Flowers!

The Swimfruits one-piece has a high-legged, low-back silhouette and is made with sun-protective fabric with SPF 30+. The navy blue swimsuit features bold citrus fruits and Sanpellegrino’s infamous star design placed throughout. Best of all? The material is anti-chlorine and salt-resistant so you don’t have to worry about the colors bleeding when you finally come out of the water.

The Swimfruits sarong is so chic and versatile. You can wrap it around your waist to match the Swimfruits one-piece or you can play around with it as a headband or tie it up to wear it as a tube top-style shirt. The options are endless.

Whether you’re home or abroad you can live out your Euro girl summer dreams, courtesy of the Sanpellegrino x Kenny Flowers collaboration.

