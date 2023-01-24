Sarah Shahi Sees Results From This Eye Cream in ‘Less Than a Minute’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we could go on and on about so many different skincare products, if we had to boil it down to just a few we wouldn’t want to live without, eye cream would be at the top of the list. The skin surrounding our eye is thinner and more delicate compared to the rest of our face, and it’s therefore more susceptible to signs of aging — not to mention those dark, puffy circles we can’t stand.

If you’re going to invest in one product in your skincare routine, consider making it your eye cream. You don’t just have to take our word for it though. We’ll walk you through exactly what Sarah Shahi had to say about her favorite!

The Black Adam actress posted an Instagram video in November 2022 in partnership with beauty brand Clarins. She revealed that one of the brand’s eye creams was her “number one product” that she carries with her everywhere.

“I often get asked what kind of skincare products I really love, any kind of tricks of the trade that I have,” she said, “and I’m here to tell you that…I have none. I don’t have any tricks. But what I do have are products that I absolutely love, and the one right now that’s kind of like, the crème de la crème of all of my products is this. It’s the Clarins Total Eye Lift.”

“If you’re anything like me,” the Sex/Life star continued, “in the mornings, I really am a victim of, you know, puffy eyes, under-eye circles, fine lines and wrinkles — and those are on my good days,” she said with a laugh. “So, with this bad boy right here, it really targets all of them, and kind of in less than a minute which is crazy. It gives you like a visible eye lift effect, which is really cool.”

She uses just one pump, warms it between her fingers and applies it to clean skin — under and around the eye and even right between her brows. “There’s no need to like, rub,” she said. “You can just be really, really, really gentle and just kind of press.”

Shahi continued to sing this product’s praises in the video, noting one of its key ingredients specifically. “This has one of my favorite [ingredients] of all time called harungana. Harungana is like a retinol alternative.” She also added that it’s “all natural and super safe for you to put on your skin.”

In a satisfaction test featuring a group of 110 women participants, 80% reported that they saw visible results within just 60 seconds of use when they tried this Total Eye Lift cream. It’s for all ages and skin types too! As Shahi said toward the end of her video, “Do yourselves a favor. Do your eyes a favor. They’ll thank you later.”

