Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m not one of those girls that has an aesthetically pleasing fall wardrobe. As soon as the temperatures dip below 60 degrees, my uniform consists of ultra comfy lounge sets, and you won’t see me in anything else until the springtime. Although I have an abundance of sets, I believe you can never have enough — which is why I’m adding the Amazon’s bestselling Viottiset Women’s 2-Piece Sweater Lounge Set to my cart while it’s on sale.

Related: 8 Sweater Dresses to Prep for Fall Fall is on the horizon, so it’s time to stock up on a few staple basics to get you through the season. On your list should be a trusted sweater dress. While it’s too warm to wear one right now, you’ll be thrilled to find one waiting in your closet once the temperatures drop. Since […]

Get the Viottiset Women’s 2-Piece Sweater Lounge Set for $50 (originally $70) at Amazon!

I’m positive this simple lounge set will become the cornerstone of my cold weather closet. Equal parts stylish and cozy, it has all the features that make up a quality piece of loungewear. Most importantly, its softness rivals a fluffy blanket to keep me comfortable and warm through chilly nights. Is there such a thing as being too snug? I don’t think so.

The silhouette beautifully melds comfort and functionality too. The v-neck pullover design flatters all body types, and the slouchy batwing arms can be adjusted for an effortless ‘I-woke-up-like-this vibe. While I adore baggy tops, the pants may be my favorite part of this set. Stretchy, but not too stretchy, they hug you in all the right places while the elastic waistband ensures they won’t pull uncomfortably.

You may think that this could only ever pass as a “house” outfit (aka you could never wear it out). But simply tucking the sweater into the pants elevates the set ever so slightly, making this suitable for bonfires, football games or running errands around town.

Amazon shoppers have been pleasantly surprised by the high quality of the set, and many say they plan to purchase multiple colors. “I will admit, it’s been very hit or miss when shopping for clothes on the site. However, I figured I would give this one a try,” one reviewer explains. “I received it and tried it on, and I am blown away at the look, comfort, feel of the good quality material and style. The top and bottom have a high end feel to it. The thickness is perfect. It’s not too thin but not too thick either. The sizing is spot on. I got the black color and will definitely be buying one or two more of these sets in different colors. I highly recommend!”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In my opinion, there’s no better way to embrace fall’s cozy vibes than with this set. Don’t delay! There’s no telling how long it’ll be discounted.