After a summer filled with rain and back-to-back heatwaves, we’re thrilled that temperatures are finally easing up as summer ends. Muggy humidity and near triple-digit temps are gradually decreasing. If you ask Us, now is the perfect time to pull out pieces you may not have gotten a chance to wear when it was warmer. Think affordable but luxe-looking items like this denim dress.

The Scoop Midi Denim Shirt Dress is so refined and polished that it looks like it’s fresh off a high fashion designer’s runway. Available for just $40, this dress delivers an effortless upgrade to any ensemble. It features a half-button front and an elastic back waist for maximum comfort. If you’re a fan of rocking accessories like belts, you can cinch your waist, courtesy of comfortable belt loops. A sassy front slit is the finishing touch that we love.

The designer lookalike is made from durable cotton, polyester and viscose for a comfortable and flattering fit. It comes in two shades, a neutral-hued named Ecru and a standard black style in women’s sizes XS through XXL. Shoppers note that it runs small so they suggest sizing up.

Now that summer is winding down, there are so many ways to style this dress. When the weather’s warm, pair it with open-toe heels and your favorite sunglasses. On cooler days, you rock it with knee-high boots and let the long-sleeves keep you warm. It’s equal parts cute, comfortable and functional.

If you haven’t joined in on the denim dress trend, you’ll want to after checking out the shopper reviews. “I was pleasantly surprised by the quality, fit, shape and style of this dress. I missed out on a similar dress in the Nordstrom sale and thought it was a similar style,” they shared. “[It has] great value and extremely nice quality.”

