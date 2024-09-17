Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If sandals are the easy shoes of summer, clogs are the autumn equivalent. Truly, I can’t think of any other footwear that are as cozy, trendy or versatile as clogs. You can throw them on when you need to walk your dog in the morning, when you’re out exploring and admiring the fall foliage or when you need to run errands.

Related: 17 Amazon Fashion Pieces for Petite Gals With a Rich Mom Aesthetic Everyone wants to rock the rich mom aesthetic lately, but it’s not always easy if you’re a petite gal . . . especially a petite gal on a budget. ‘Regular’ clothes are designed for women in the 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7 range, not those who fall below the mighty 5-foot-3. What a pain! Chances are you’ve […]

You’re probably familiar with the Birkenstock Boston Clogs — this is the original style that propelled the silhouette into the mainstream. However, while the shoes are sturdy and stylish, it can be difficult to justify spending well over $100 on them. Amazon has an affordable alternative that has quickly soared to the top of the bestseller list. The Kidmi Women’s Suede Clogs are less than half the price of the Birkenstocks, and you can take 20% off for a limited time!

Get the Kidmi Women’s Suede Clogs for $40 (Originally $50) at Amazon!

These cozy clogs are made to keep your feet cushioned, comfortable and warm as the temperatures start to dip. With a footbed made of cork, the shoes quickly mold to your feet to give you a custom-like fit. The suede uppers are durable and soft, keeping your feet protected while warding off blisters (and if you feel them rubbing, you can adjust the fit courtesy of the buckle straps). You’ll feel well-prepared on those extra frigid mornings when you head outside to warm the car up, too, because these clogs offer excellent traction.

While the taupe is the most popular — and most classic — color, Kidmi also offers the shoe in six other hues, including an army green, pale pink and black. Don’t let the fear of dirtying the shoes deter you from opting for a lighter color. Suede may get a bad rap for being difficult to clean, but all stains should wipe right off with a bit of water.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have made the switch from Birkenstocks to Kidmi, and many of them say they’ll never go back. “I never knew I needed these in my life until I slipped my tired feet into these majestic suede wonders,” one reviewer writes. “They’re like walking on fluffy clouds that occasionally remind you of your responsibilities (because they’re just structured enough to keep you upright). First of all, these clogs are the definition of effortless chic. I can go from lounging on the couch to pretending to be productive in public without even changing my shoes. The suede is so soft. My feet have never felt so pampered.”

“Plus, they give you that perfect ‘I might have been gardening, or maybe I’m just fabulously casual’ vibe,” she continues. “And the best part? No laces, no buckles — just pure, slip-on-and-go goodness. It’s like Kidmi knew that tying shoes was too much effort for me. These clogs are a lazy queen’s dream. Buy them, wear them, and let your feet thank you for the royal treatment.”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 20 Fall Designer Deals Worth Shopping, Per Meryl Streep's Stylist If we’re taking fashion advice from anyone, it’s the person that Meryl Streep trusts for her own style choices. A go-to stylist for some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Streep, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jennifer Aniston, Micaela Erlanger knows a good luxury find when she sees one. And now she’s letting Us in on the 20 […]

There has never been a better time to give your feet the royal treatment. Be sure to snatch a discounted pair while you can!