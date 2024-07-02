Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Tummy control bottoms come in handy year-round but most especially during the summer. They conceal bloating and help slim curves. As much as we love them, there are some times when we want the benefits of wearing tummy control shorts without looking like we’re rocking shapewear.
Thankfully there are some tummy control shorts that no one would ever guess are tummy control. From stretchy denim numbers to flowy high-waist styles, there are many styles to choose from We rounded up some of our favorite tummy control shorts from Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom. Read ahead to shop our top picks!
Shorts at Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: Bermuda shorts are one of this summer’s biggest trends. This high-waisted pair combines super-stretch denim with slimming panels, an inner elastic waistband and a curved back yoke for a tummy-slimming, curve-loving fit!
- Blooming Jelly Crossover High Waisted Shorts — was $24, now $20!
- Fullsoft High Waisted Biker Shorts — now $10!
- Rock & Republic Rx Fever Stretch Shorts — was $39, now $33!
- Bmjl High-Waist Running Shorts — now $29!
- Anftfh Elastic Waist Shorts — now $27!
Shorts at Walmart
Our Absolute Favorite: A zipper detail gives these flowy shorts a unique flair. They have a roomy silhouette so they don’t fit too tight!
- Asklazy Elastic Waist Shorts — now $16!
- Babysblue Drawstring Shorts— now $6!
- Asklazy High-Waist Berumda Shorts — now $14!
- Time and Tru Women’s Linen Blend Shorts — now $13!
- Chiclily Wide-Leg Shorts — was $26, now $18!