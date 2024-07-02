Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

12 Secret Tummy Control Shorts No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy Control

By
Tummy Control Shorts Summer
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tummy control bottoms come in handy year-round but most especially during the summer. They conceal bloating and help slim curves. As much as we love them, there are some times when we want the benefits of wearing tummy control shorts without looking like we’re rocking shapewear.

Related: 15 Slimming Loose Shorts That Are More Comfortable Than Skirts

Thankfully there are some tummy control shorts that no one would ever guess are tummy control. From stretchy denim numbers to flowy high-waist styles, there are many styles to choose from We rounded up some of our favorite tummy control shorts from Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom. Read ahead to shop our top picks!

Shorts at Amazon

Democracy Women's Ab Solution 7 Short
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Bermuda shorts are one of this summer’s biggest trends. This high-waisted pair combines super-stretch denim with slimming panels, an inner elastic waistband and a curved back yoke for a tummy-slimming, curve-loving fit!

Shorts at Walmart

Ppgejek high-waist zipper shorts
Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: A zipper detail gives these flowy shorts a unique flair. They have a roomy silhouette so they don’t fit too tight!

Related: 15 Stylish Travel Pants That Are Secretly Super Comfy

Stay Cool in the Summer Heat With These Luxury Hotel-Style Bed Sheets Now 15% off!

Deal of the Day

Stay Cool in the Summer Heat With These Luxury Hotel-Style Bed Sheets Now 15% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!