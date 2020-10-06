Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cashmere. It’s just about the softest thing on the planet, and we wish we could fill our entire wardrobe with it, especially in the fall and winter. In fact, sweater weather would almost exclusively mean cashmere season for Us…if it weren’t for the price. Cashmere often soars into out-of-budget territory, so we’re very selective when it comes time to buy!

If we’re going to buy something cashmere, it needs to be worth it. We need it to be from a brand we can trust that uses top-notch materials, it needs to have shopper support and it needs to not totally break the bank. Need an example? This Everlane sweater totally fits the bill. It’s only $100, and on top of its amazing reviews, it’s been worn by the one and only Selena Gomez!

Get The Cashmere Crew for just $100 at Everlane with free shipping!

Gomez is a busy woman. Not only did she release her incredible album, Rare, earlier this year, but the multitalented star now also has her own cooking show! She may be more of a novice in the kitchen, but that’s the point. On Selena + Chef, Gomez invites top chefs to teach her how to prepare dishes, and in a recent episode with Roy Choi, she learned to make Korean breakfast tacos while wearing her very own Cashmere Crew in the Camel shade!

It doesn’t shock Us that Gomez wore this sweater. It has over 4,800 reviews after all, garnering a near-perfect collective rating. Reviewers say they’re “living in this” crew right now, calling it the “perfect fall wardrobe staple.” They say it’s “classic and timeless” and that it “goes with everything.” And as for the feel? Soft, “like a cloud.” That’s because unlike other “cashmere” sweaters with only 2% or 3% cashmere, this one’s body is made of 100% grade-A cashmere, while the trimmings are 90%, with just a kiss of nylon and elastane!

Get The Cashmere Crew for just $100 at Everlane with free shipping!

This dreamy sweater has a slightly relaxed fit and isn’t so thick that you’ll feel overheated while wearing it. It’s easy to tuck into your bottoms too, offering up a variety of looks. Another detail we love is the long cuffs, featuring signature reverse stitching. It’s a minimal design, but there are all of these little things that make it the fan-favorite that it is!

This sweater comes in a vast amount of colors — 17, to be exact. A couple even feature two colors. If you’re falling in love with one, however, you need to act fast, because as you can see, a lot of sizes are already starting to go. Oh, and one last thing, because we know you’re wondering. This sweater does not have to be dry cleaned. You can hand-wash it right at home. Now that is rare.

Get The Cashmere Crew for just $100 at Everlane with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more sweaters and sweatshirts here and everything else at Everlane here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!