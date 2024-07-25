Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I think I speak for everyone when I say I wish I could go to the spa every day . . . mainly so I could lounge around in a plush robe. Robes are one of those luxury items that people often forget about, but trust me when I say investing in one is 100% worth it. More often than not, if I’m at home, I’m wearing my Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe. Turns out I have great taste, because Selena Gomez also adores this robe!

Related: Selena Gomez's Exact Printed Maxi Dress Look Is Just $18 on Amazon What can’t Selena Gomez do? In addition to being a triple-threat superstar, Gomez is a fashion icon on the side. Her style ranges from coastal chic to European luxe — somehow, she always pulls it off! More recently, she rocked a dress that combines the two styles into one outfit . . . and when […]

The multi-hyphenate star recently posted on her Instagram Stories, presumably from set (maybe for Only Murders in the Building?), getting glam in her super cozy Parachute robe. Honestly, I’m not surprised her go-to cozy robe is from Parachute. Let me explain why.

Get the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe for $149 at Parachute!

First off, because this is made from Turkish cotton, the robe is inherently softer and cozier. Compared to regular cotton, Turkish cotton has longer woven fibers, which make the finished product feel like a pillowy blanket rather than your run-of-the-mill bathrobe. Just by looking at the pictures, you can imagine that wrapping yourself up in this will be comparable to getting comfortable under your favorite throw blanket!

The softness is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Parachute robe, though. The expertly-crafted silhouette also enhances the comfort factor with its adjustable waist tie and slouchy shawl collar. No robe is complete without pockets either, and the two massive front pockets are designed to carry all of your cozy necessities — like your phone, remote and maybe even a few snacks for movie marathons.

Now, most standard bathrobes come in white, and many places only offer that singular colorway . . .but Parachute takes things above and beyond with four hues. You can choose between crisp white, bone (a light tan), haze (a pale pink) or dusk (a charcoal grey). Along with the expansive color selection, Parachute didn’t play around with the size range. The inclusive options range from extra small to 3X, so people of all sizes can indulge in a little luxury.

I recommend getting one for yourself, although the thousands of positive reviews also called out that this Parachute robe makes for an incredible gift. It makes total sense, since robes aren’t usually on the top of people’s must-have lists. That said, once they slip into the plush comfort, it will become their favorite item — and earn you the title of best gift giver.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe will become a staple in your at-home wardrobe. Go on and treat yourself. Your rest days are about to get so much more comfortable.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Add more to your Parachute cart here!

Related: Love Selena Gomez’s $3,295 Black Corset Dress? Get the Look for $32 Fashion fact: You can’t ever go wrong with a black dress. Whether it’s a little black dress for a fun cocktail party or a sassy date night-approved maxi dress, there’s never an occasion where a black dress isn’t appropriate. Frankly, it’s a classic style that spans across emerging trends and viral aesthetics. Not to […]