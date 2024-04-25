Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: You can’t ever go wrong with a black dress. Whether it’s a little black dress for a fun cocktail party or a sassy date night-approved maxi dress, there’s never an occasion where a black dress isn’t appropriate. Frankly, it’s a classic style that spans across emerging trends and viral aesthetics. Not to mention they’re also super slimming and flattering.

If you need any inspo to rock an all-black dress, take Only Murders In the Building star Selena Gomez, for instance. The singer, actor, and beauty entrepreneur recently attended the Time100 Summit, dressed to the nines in a stunning Brandon Maxwell Glazed Leather & Crepe Dress. The multihyphenate discussed her blossoming Rare Beauty brand, her relationship with social media, and going public with her bipolar depression diagnosis in 2020.

Gomez’s candid chat was so inspiring. We couldn’t help but swoon over her luxurious ensemble. The Brandon Maxwell number she wore was originally priced at $3,295, but it’s on sale for $2, 307. Luckily, you can channel Gomez’s look for a fraction of the cost on Amazon. Oten has an impressive bodycon dress that rivals the actor’s style for just $32!

Oten’s Bodycon Dress is an affordable take on the glamorous dress. The square neckline and tapered shoulder straps immediately call back to Gomez’s gown. This beauty is made from stretchy rayon and spandex for a body-hugging fit. The flared, mermaid skirt elevates the glam look even more.

Were you a fan of this dress in black? You’re in luck. It’s available in seven other colors, ranging from hot pink to khaki in women’s sizes XS-XL. Oten’s Bodycon Dress is an ideal option for so many spring activities. Did your partner plan a romantic date night? You can style it with high heels. Are you gearing up to watch a loved on tie the knot? It’s the perfect wedding guest dress. Maybe you’re going on an outdoor picnic? You can wear it with sandals or canvas sneakers.

While reviewing this dress, one five-star shopper raved, “I bought this dress for a date out on the town with my husband and I looked amazing. The fabric is a little thin so wear your undergarments accordingly. It has a wonderful amount of stretch in the right places and flows at the bottom.”

Another reviewer added, “It’s very flattering on your figure. [It’s] soft, stretchy, [and] comfortable. [It] can be dressed up or down. I wore it to a nice steakhouse for Valentine’s Day and looked the part. For $30, you really can’t get any better.”

So, if you need a new black dress to add to your date night arsenal or heading to a nice event, take a page out of Selena Gomez’s book and rock a black maxi dress. This beauty is available for just $32!

