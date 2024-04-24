Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If it’s one thing we love here at Us, it’s a good pair of heels! Whether it’s feet-friendly, low-heels, or elaborate height-defying platform shoes — we love heels! What’s more, spring is the perfect time to refresh your heels and pump arsenal. Zendaya, known for starring in Euphoria and the Dune franchise, is a bonafide starlet who has become revered for acting chops and for always knowing how to turn a look! Her recent looks prove this statement to be true!

Yesterday, while out and about in New York City and attending the Good Morning America and Kelly Clarkson Show sets, Zendaya was spotted wearing two very different — but still tennis-centered ensembles that were impeccable and chic — with a sharp pair of white pointed-toe Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

If you didn’t know, Zendaya is starring in the movie Challengers (set to debut on Friday, April 26), where she plays a tennis star named Tashi Donaldson. To commemorate the role and use fashion as a tool, Zendaya and her stylist and friend Law Roach have leaned into the tennis inspiration during the press run for this film. So, recently, Zendaya has only opted for white pumps while on the red carpet, and we think she looks clean and polished.

Are you a fan of Zendya’s white heels style but can’t afford her $800 pumps? We have you covered! We found a similar pair on Zappos that will help you take part in her elevated tennis core trend for a fraction of the cost!

The Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps are an affordable, luxury footwear option that will help you easily lean into Zendaya’s tennis core trend revival. They feature leather uppers and a padded sock in its fit technology to boost comfort. Also, these shoes have a three and three-fourths-inch heel that is an easy option to slip on and off!

To style these heels, you could opt for a formal, fashion-forward moment à la Zendaya and opt for a structured gown for a unified look. Also, you could rock these heels with jeans and a T-shirt or a frilly skirt and a flouncy blouse for a sophisticated, elevated ensemble. The beauty of white pumps is that they’re versatile and neutral, so they work well with anything. Additionally, these shoes have a 5 to 11 size range and come in 26 other colors if white doesn’t work for you!

While reviewing and gushing over these heels, one Zappos reviewer said, “Wonderful shoe. It arrived today. I tried it on, and it not only fits, but it looks far more expensive than what I paid. This shoe rocks!”

Another reviewer added, “Adorable shoes! It wore them with a flower hat for the Kentucky Derby. I am seven months pregnant, so my feet were a little swollen, but I was able to keep these shoes on for most of the day!”

So, if you need a versatile pair of heels to tie together your spring and summer ensembles, you should take a page out of Zendaya’s book and go for a pair of clean white heels. If you’re intrigued, you should get this affordable, durable option from Sam Edelman!

