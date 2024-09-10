Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Selena Gomez loves showing off her shoes. The Only Murders in the Building actress wore a pair of white sneakers while promoting her new film, Emilia Perez, at the Telluride Film Festival. She pairs them with a long brown wool trench coat, a striped red and white shirt and straight jeans. If you’re shopping for the perfect fall shoe that is both comfortable and versatile, here are my picks for the best white sneakers to replicate Gomez’s look on Amazon.

Dolce Vita Notice Sneaker: This pair features a gummy sole and an outer leather material. The shoes also come in many colors, including silver distressed leather, blue suede and crimson suede. A five-star shopper shared how they “ walked for miles three days in a row in New York City wearing these with various outfits. ” They also raved that they received “ so many compliments .” Project Cloud Sneaker: This pair resembles Gomez’s shoes and it’s $40. The sneakers feature a memory foam insole and rubber bottoms for a non-slip design. This particular pair is the number one release in Amazon’s women’s walking shoes category . A five-star shopper raved that they “ love these sneakers “ and they’re “super comfy, no blisters and true to size.” They also wear them so often that they want to get them in another color. Madden Girl Giia Sneaker: Another pair of sneakers to add on the list is the Madden Girl Giia Sneaker . The everyday shoes feature a gummy sole that can easily be slipped on and off thanks to the pull tab on the back of the shoe. You can wear this pair out on walks, errand runs, to the office, and more. A five-star shopper noted that the shoes are “madden girl quality” and offer a “pop of color.” Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneaker: These Reebok sneakers feature soft garment leather, EVA midsoles and a sleek low-top design to elevate your outfit. A five-star shopper shared that they bought these shoes for a two-week European vacation and had “no blisters” after wearing them. They also shared they give you “a classic look.” Puma Club 5v5 Lux Sneaker: The shoes feature a suede upper, rubber midsole, and SoftFoam+ technology to cushion your feet. A five-star shopper raved about how this versatile shoe can “elevate and make” a casual outfit look chic.

