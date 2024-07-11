Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, you probably know that here at Us, we have an affinity for sneakers. Whether you need options that put function over style or opt for ultra-trendy silhouettes, having a range of sneakers in your closet is always a good idea. Moreover, chunky, fun and ugly sneakers allow you to follow some trends while also staying safe and active.

Related: 15 Summer Pieces That Look Even Better With White Sneakers I’ve had somewhat of a wardrobe revolution over the past two years. I hired a stylist so I could feel confident walking into my glossy magazine job, and she educated me on one very important fashion rule: White sneakers are a necessity in your wardrobe. Why? Well, these simple shoes go with any and every outfit. […]

From sporty sneakers to fashionable takes, Amazon has every type of sneaker you can imagine — which allows you to be as creative as possible. We rounded up 15 of the best chunky, fun and ugly sneakers on sale now at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Color Galore: These Blowfish Womens Play Sneakers will add a bright, vibrant to all your summer ensembles — was $45, now just $26!

2. Arch First: For those who need footwear options that focus arch support, this DREAM PAIRS Women Chunky Arch Comfortable Casual Platform Fashion Sneaker will help you feel comfy and supported — was $46, now just $43!

3. On Trend: These Steve Madden Womens Possession Shoes are a more modern, timely version of the dad sneaker trend — was $100, now just $70!

4. Throwback Synergy: If you grew up in the ’90s, we’re sure you had pair of sneakers that resembled the Skechers Women’s D’lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker. This style will give you the perfect does of nostalgia — was $74, now just $47!

5. On-The-Go: Calling all sporty queens! The Reebok Women’s Club C Double Geo Sneaker is an optimal blend of sportiness and fashion — was $95, now just $38!

6. Rugged Energy: We can’t get enough of these Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Hi Sneakers, because they have a durable, rugged look teamed with the canvas seamlessness we love from Converse — was $70, now just $50!

7. Uniquely Cute: These Rocket Dog Women’s JAZZIN Sneakers are so funky and fun — we’re obsessed — was $45, now just $41!

8. Varsity Realness: For those who love the “varsity” feel of sneakers, the Madden Girl Women’s Navida Sneaker is right up your alley — was $49, now just $40!

Related: 12 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain We found the best sneakers that shoppers say you can wear all day without pain, ranging from athletic versions to more stylish options — details

9. Classic Styles: We love these ZGR Womens Low Top Platform Sneakers due to their simplistically — so cute — was $37, now just $30!

10. Razzle Dazzle: The Betsey Johnson Women’s Sidny Sneaker has pretty, sparkly crystals placed all over, making them perfect for any glamazon — was $89, now just $73!

11. Canvas Queen: These Shoes8teen Womens Canvas Decks Sneakers have a pretty, glitter-covered upper that will make you the focal point in any room — was $19, now just $17!

12. Sporty and Elevated: For the girl who loves being on the go while also looking put-together, these Cestfini High Wedge Sneakers can help with everything — was $50, now just $43!

13. Prim and Proper: These J. Adams Wally Platform Sneakers have an adorable bow on the front that will add a sophisticated touch to any outfit — was $43, now just $39!

14. Closet Staple: This Ryka Women’s Viv Classic Sneaker is sure to become a most-loved style in your wardrobe — was $80, now just $48!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Running, Running, Running: The Brooks Women’s Revel 6 Neutral Running Shoe puts function over style — although they have a pretty, eye-catching print — was $100, now just $80!