The hustle and bustle of everyday life makes it difficult to prioritize self-care. Running to and from work paired with spending quality time with our loved ones can be a lot to manage. If you need help incorporating self-care into your daily routine, head straight to Nordstrom. The retailer is offering cardholders exclusive access to self-care beauty deals ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which opens to the general public on July 15.

Are you looking to dedicate more time to treating yourself? If so, you can add self-care essentials like wrinkle-smoothing devices, scalp massagers and hydrating bodycare products to your cart ASAP! To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best self-care deals available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Skincare Devices

Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t want firm, toned and sculpted skin? The NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit checks off all the boxes. Best of all? The microcurrent device is FDA-cleared to smooth fine lines and wrinkles!

Haircare

Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, massages are one of the best forms of self-care. Briogeo’s Scalp Saviors Set helps increase circulation and stimulation to support a healthy scalp. Plus it comes with a nourishing mask that detoxifies, exfoliates, soothes and balances the scalp!

Anti-Aging Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like the glow of hydrated skin. Elemis’ bestselling Jumbo Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm removes makeup and hydrates skin, courtesy of nourishing ingredients like rose and mimosas waxes. Plus it’s enriched with essential oils to deliver a beautifully refreshing scent!

Bath and Body

Our Absolute Favorite: Oh, the places you’ll glow after using OSEA’s Golden Glow Discovery Set. The limited edition three-piece combo uses ingredients like seaweed to deliver radiant, glowing skin!