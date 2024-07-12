Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Turn Your Home Into a Spa With 23 Self-Care Deals During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By
Self Care Deals
Photo by urbazon/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The hustle and bustle of everyday life makes it difficult to prioritize self-care. Running to and from work paired with spending quality time with our loved ones can be a lot to manage. If you need help incorporating self-care into your daily routine, head straight to Nordstrom. The retailer is offering cardholders exclusive access to self-care beauty deals ahead of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which opens to the general public on July 15.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

Related: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

Are you looking to dedicate more time to treating yourself? If so, you can add self-care essentials like wrinkle-smoothing devices, scalp massagers and hydrating bodycare products to your cart ASAP! To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best self-care deals available during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Skincare Devices

Microcurrent Device
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t want firm, toned and sculpted skin? The NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit checks off all the boxes. Best of all? The microcurrent device is FDA-cleared to smooth fine lines and wrinkles!

Haircare

Briogeo Scalp Saviors Set
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, massages are one of the best forms of self-care. Briogeo’s Scalp Saviors Set helps increase circulation and stimulation to support a healthy scalp. Plus it comes with a nourishing mask that detoxifies, exfoliates, soothes and balances the scalp!

Anti-Aging Skincare

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like the glow of hydrated skin. Elemis’ bestselling Jumbo Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm removes makeup and hydrates skin, courtesy of nourishing ingredients like rose and mimosas waxes. Plus it’s enriched with essential oils to deliver a beautifully refreshing scent!

Bath and Body

Golden Glow Discovery Set $98 Value
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Oh, the places you’ll glow after using OSEA’s Golden Glow Discovery Set. The limited edition three-piece combo uses ingredients like seaweed to deliver radiant, glowing skin!

Fashion Items Under $25 During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Related: Fashion Items Under $25 During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off!

Deal of the Day

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!