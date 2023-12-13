Score Serious Savings on This Makeup Remover and Lash Conditioner Duo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thanksgiving is in our rearview, so that means Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have come and gone. If you’re on the hunt for massive savings, don’t fret. Holiday deals are still in full swing! Retailers are slashing price tags on hot ticket items from fashion, to shoes and even skincare. If you’re a skincare buff looking for new products to add to your arsenal, then you’re particularly in luck!

Related: Serious Skincare’s Wildly Popular Glycolic Acid Cleanser Is on Sale Today Is any skincare routine ever complete without a powerful facial cleanser? We don’t think so! If we’re being honest, washing your face is one of the most crucial steps in any routine to combat a variety of concerns. First, it helps wash away impurities like dirt, oil and leftover makeup which can potentially clog pores […]

Serious Skincare is offering major sales on 12 different products over 12 days in honor of the brand’s 12 Days of Skincare. We’re celebrating day nine today, and you’re going to be stoked to find out all about it. Read on for the skin-saving scoop!

Get the Serious Skincare Eye Makeup Remover & Lash Conditioner for just $24 (originally $48) at SeriousSkincare.com! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

There’s nothing like waking up with full, whispy lashes without the help of strip lashes or pricey extensions. Serious Skincare’s Eye Makeup Remover and Lash Conditioner works double time to help that wish come true! Along with gently removing makeup, concealer and stubborn waterproof mascara, this duo nourishes lashes. Enriched with an optimizing peptide, this duo treats and enhances lash length, density and gloss.

The duo features two standout ingredients which aid their efficiency. It features capixyl, a unique peptide to enhance lash length, volume and strength. Clover flower extract is a mild cleanser which gently buffs away makeup!

Unlike most products, you can start with a fully made-up face. Shake the bottle before use. Soak a cotton pad or cloth and gently swipe it across closed eyes until all of your make-up is fully removed. While most makeup remover calls for double or triple cleansing, there’s no rinse required after using this. Gotta love a simplified makeup removal process!

Whether you want to stock up on makeup remover for yourself or the beauty maven in your life, nothing’s better than scoring a duo on sale! Achieve a gentle and thorough makeup removal process while nourishing and encouraging lash growth with the Serious Skincare Eye Makeup Remover and Lash Conditioner!

Get the Serious Skincare Eye Makeup Remover & Lash Conditioner for just $24 (originally $48) at SeriousSkincare.com! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us