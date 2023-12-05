Serious Skincare’s Wildly Popular Glycolic Acid Cleanser Is on Sale Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is any skincare routine ever complete without a powerful facial cleanser? We don’t think so! If we’re being honest, washing your face is one of the most crucial steps in any routine to combat a variety of concerns. First, it helps wash away impurities like dirt, oil and leftover makeup which can potentially clog pores and lead to breakouts. Of course, none of Us want that! Facial cleansers also provide a clean base ideal for follow-up products to absorb into.

Figuring out what your skin needs is a key step in finding the perfect cleanser. The market is filled with endless options, but we’re here to help you narrow it down. For starters, hydrating cleansers nourish dry skin. Meanwhile, fragrance-free cleansers gently wash away dirt without irritating sensitive skin. Then, there are exfoliating cleansers enriched with key ingredients to improve skin texture, brighten dark spots and deliver a radiant glow.

If you’re looking for a face wash to cleanse, brighten and hydrate, look no further than Serious Skincare’s Glycolic Acid Facial Cleanser. More than just a shopper-approved choice, this bestselling face wash dissolves blackheads, softens visible wrinkles, minimizes the appearance of dark spots and increases moisture in the skin. Plus, it’s on sale right now!

Get the Serious Skincare Glycolic Acid Facial Cleanser for just $29.50 (originally $42) at SeriousSkincare.com!

Glycolic acid is the standout ingredient in this magical cleanser. An alpha-hydroxy acid, glycolic acid gently exfoliates, helps reduce the look of wrinkles and softens skin. The cleanser is also enriched with calming chamomilla extract to soothe irritation and nourishing Barbadensis leaf extract to hydrate and protect the skin.

In terms of use, it’s beyond easy. Just apply a nickel-sized amount of cleanser to dry skin, dampen fingers with lukewarm water and massage into the skin using small circular motions — then rinse clean with warm water. If you’re in need a deeper clean, leave the cleanser on the skin for three-to-five minutes before rinsing. This dermatologist-approved cleanser is safe for use in the morning and at night. Be sure to apply sunscreen when using this product to protect the skin from sun damage and dark spots.

Get ready to unlock the radiant glow of your skincare dreams with this exfoliating cleanser. Be sure to act now while it’s still on sale!

