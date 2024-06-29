Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just when you thought you’d kicked it, cottagecore has returned with a vengeance. It’s bigger than ever, and it’s absolutely beautiful. So if you’re looking for a new piece to add to your collection that’ll get you through the sizzling summer months, we’ve got a great suggestion for you. It’ll get you all the looks you’ve been craving all season in a big way, and it’s affordable, too.

Related: 21 Confidence-Boosting, Tummy-Slimming Dresses for Summer — Starting at $14 These dresses all have tummy-control or slimming properties that will give you a slimming effect — shop now at Amazon! Details here.

The Etcyy Tiered Maxi Dress is just $48 at Amazon right now (it’s on sale!) and you won’t want to miss out on this great price. You’ll look like you’re going to a cool girl garden party every day when you don this tiered ruffle dress completely covered with colorful flowers. Everything about it positively screams femininity, and the way it sways with you when you walk might be one of the most gorgeous things you’ll see all summer.

Get the Etcyy Tiered Maxi Dress for just $48 at Amazon!

It’s crafted from breathable, lightweight chiffon, and it has a nice square neck with a lace hem, a back that you tie at the top with an exposed back, and several pleats throughout. It’s long enough to be modest, but it hits around mid-calf – making it perfect for heels or boots or whatever you end up choosing to wear it.

Get the Etcyy Tiered Maxi Dress for just $48 at Amazon!

This dress is the perfect option for brunch, a quick date, or whatever you plan on doing this summer. It’ll go everywhere you go, and you’ll look positively ravishing.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Etcyy Tiered Maxi Dress for just $48 at Amazon!