Hunting down the perfect bra can seem like an impossible task, especially if you’re trying to find one which is underwire-free, but also offers enough support for confidence and comfort. And if you need extra side and back coverage, plus a range of sizes to choose from, at a great price? Yeah, it can seem like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Luckily, we came across an amazing bra which fits all of these qualifications while checking out Amazon’s fashion bestsellers, and it’s even on sale right now for Prime Day! It compresses without underwire, it has plus-size options, it provides support without impeding comfort — and you can snag it now for less than $30.

Read on for all the details on this bestselling wirefree bra!

The Shapermint Wirefree Compression High Support Bra is currently in the top 15 of bestselling fashions across all of Amazon, and for good reason: it’s available in a wide variety of sizes, a range of colors and best of all, it’s over 40% off right now as an early Prime Day deal, making it $28 instead of the usual price of $48. But aside from the fabulous price tag, what sets it apart from other bras? Well, firstly, it comes from Shapermint, a brand known for their incredibly comfortable shapewear. This bra also comfortably offers wireless but dependable support while also being soft and stretchy, thanks to its nylon-and-spandex construction. Despite it being cozy enough that it feels like you aren’t wearing anything, you can still feel fully confident in its sturdiness — it offers back and side support, has durable and thick fabric and really works well under any kind of top, from tees to dresses.

Shapermint is devoted to providing shaping solutions to a variety of shapes, and that is in play here with this bra’s size accessibility, which spans from Small to 4X-Large. Each of the sizes are available in 10 different colors, too, from standard neutrals like black, nude and white, to fun shades like Atlantic Blue, Mulberry and Forest. All colors and sizes are available at the sale price of $28 now, so best to snap up a few while the savings are still on!

Over 14,500 Amazon shoppers have given the Shapermint Wirefree Compression High Support Bra a 5-out-of-5 star rating on the site, with fans calling it their “go to” and the “best bra ever.” “I feel like I am always on the hunt for a great everyday bra. I am so happy I decided to give this one a try! It is VERY comfortable,” shared one happy wearer. “The material is so soft! I love that it hooks in the back, so now trying to pull it over your head like typical sports bras. The straps aren’t adjustable & I thought this was going to be an issue, but I think that it makes it more comfortable…I will be ordering more in different colors.” Another repeat customer wrote, “I have been an underwire bra girl for YEARS! However, as I age I find them to be incredibly annoying and uncomfortable…This compression wire-free bra is so comfortable and doesn’t bother me all day at all. I actually do not mind wearing it all day…I have ordered two of these bras now and have a third in my cart to order again.”

Some shoppers who needed an in-between size noted that the included extender was helpful in getting the perfect fit: “I bought size XXL and it fit a little tight in the back so I added the extra extension strap they give you,” noted a helpful reviewer. “I don’t ever write reviews but I have to on this one. I have been through so many wireless bras trying to find a good one, and finally I did. It is super comfortable, it doesn’t bunch up half as much as other bras like this in the front under the cups. I feel the support is pretty good also.” We have to include this rapturous review too: “I am purchasing another one. I have gone through so many different types of bras and this one is the ONE!!! I won’t be buying any other bra, ever!! Top of the line quality and comfort.” Grab one (or a few) of the Shapermint Wirefree Compression High Support Bras on sale for just $28 at Amazon!

