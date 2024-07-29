Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing about me is I’ve been loving my curly hair all year long. However, sometimes I go through periods of time with heat damage. I’m not a summer person, and the way the scorching summer heat affects my curls doesn’t help. No matter what products I use for my hair, it still dries out too quickly. A few months ago, I attended a press trip with Unilever to learn all about the new products coming out this year — that’s where I discovered SheaMoisture was creating a haircare set that repairs and bonds your hair.

I’ve been loving the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Hair Set. It includes a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and hair oil. While I love the whole set, I especially swear by the hair oil because it leaves my curls with a natural shine.

Related: Save Your Hair From Heat Damage With This Bestselling Curling Set If you want to curl your hair, you can avoid damaging your locks with this heatless curler set from Kitsch — details

Get the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Hair Set for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

SheaMoisture, a Black-founded brand, always makes products for their people. During the trip, I was telling myself that while there are many products in the market that can cater to my curls, I need to use POC products. The whole set offers a four-step haircare routine that can gently wash your hair, add moisture to brittle strands and protect them from the environment. I noticed quick results after using it for a week. My curls were previously dry from heat damage. After using the whole set, my hair looks and feels brand new. I even gifted this whole set to my personal trainer’s girlfriend who was experiencing thinning hair. She said her hair feels strong after a couple of uses.

Add this bonding repair hair set to your collection to protect your hair at all costs.

Get the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Hair Set for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from SheaMoisture here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!