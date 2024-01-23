Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The weather outside is frightful, but runners still find time to pound the pavement. Mustering up the motivation to run in frosty winter temps is a great place to start. Ensuring your wardrobe is stocked with items to protect while you’re out there comes immediately after. Essentially, stocking up on winter running gear is a must!
Everyday cold-weather fashion is all about finding stylish, practical clothing which can provide warmth and shield you from all of the wintery elements. This is especially important while you’re running, but there are a few additional details to check off the list. Moisture-absorbing clothes help keep you dry, while vibrant vests ensure that drivers can see you in the dark. Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming race (like me), blowing off steam or checking off a fitness-related goal, read ahead for 10 of the best winter running finds available on Amazon.
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Extensive color range
- Thick fabric
- Useful pockets
- Some customer reviews note long fit
Triwonder Hydration Vest
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Lightweight
- Comfortable to carry
- No chafing
- The water pockets are adjustable
JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Stays up
- Provides good coverage
- Some customer reviews express concerns over the thickness
SIMARI Winter Gloves
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Warm
- Compatible
- Some shoppers suggest ordering down to ensure they fit comfortably
TSLA Fleece-Lined Compression Shirt
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Soft
- Comfortable fleece-lining
-
- Some customer reviews note that the sleeves stop right before the wrist
BALEAF Fleece Running Jacket
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Stylish
- Comfortable
- Thumbholes don't move
- Some customer reviews make note of discomfort from the high neckline
EXski Winter Neck Gaiter Warmer
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- You can easily pull it up and down
- Very breathable
- Customer reviews note that it doesn't cover the lower neck area
Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Vest
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Lightweight
- Warm
- Deep pockets are great for storing phones and identification
- Some customer reviews note difficulty with sizing. They recommend sizing up!
90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Thick, but allows for movement
- No chafing
- Durable
- Some customer reviews note tight fit. Shoppers recommend sizing up!
DG Hill Winter Thermal Socks
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- They don't fall down
- Thick material
- Helps your feet stay dry
- Customer reviews note issues with sizing