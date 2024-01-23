Your account
10 Best Winter Workout Finds to Keep You Warm During an Outdoor Run

By
Winter Running Clothes
Amazon

The weather outside is frightful, but runners still find time to pound the pavement. Mustering up the motivation to run in frosty winter temps is a great place to start. Ensuring your wardrobe is stocked with items to protect while you’re out there comes immediately after. Essentially, stocking up on winter running gear is a must!

Everyday cold-weather fashion is all about finding stylish, practical clothing which can provide warmth and shield you from all of the wintery elements. This is especially important while you’re running, but there are a few additional details to check off the list. Moisture-absorbing clothes help keep you dry, while vibrant vests ensure that drivers can see you in the dark. Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming race (like me), blowing off steam or checking off a fitness-related goal, read ahead for 10 of the best winter running finds available on Amazon.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Water Resistant Thermal Winter Warm Tights High Waisted with Pockets Running Gear Grey M
BALEAF

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings

$38
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
You’ll be able to run without any distractions because these fleece-lined leggings provide gentle compression and tummy control. They are even made from a water-resistant fabric that can handle light rain.
  • Extensive color range
  • Thick fabric
  • Useful pockets
  • Some customer reviews note long fit
See it!
TRIWONDER Hydration Pack Backpack 5.5L Outdoors Mochilas Trail Marathoner Running Race Hydration Vest (Rose Red - Only Vest)
TRIWONDER

Triwonder Hydration Vest

$28
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Staying hydrated is a must, especially during long-distance runs. This vibrant hydration vest is made from a soft and lightweight mesh material. It comes equipped with adjustable straps and a handy pocket to store your running essentials.
  • Lightweight
  • Comfortable to carry
  • No chafing
  • The water pockets are adjustable
See it!
JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers for Men Women Kids - Winter Headband Ear Muffs Ear Covers for Cold Weather Running Cycling Ski
JOEYOUNG

JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers

$10
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Make sure your ears are nice and toasty, courtesy of this one-piece ear warmer. It’s made from a soft fleece material that doesn’t irritate the skin.
  • Stays up
  • Provides good coverage
  • Some customer reviews express concerns over the thickness
See it!
SIMARI Thermal Touchscreen Winter Gloves for Cycling, Running, Driving, and Daily Activities
SIMARI

SIMARI Winter Gloves

$17
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Don’t forget about your hands! These thermal gloves come equipped touch screen compatibility that works with iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and other smart devices.
  • Warm
  • Compatible
  • Some shoppers suggest ordering down to ensure they fit comfortably
See it!
TSLA Women's Thermal Long Sleeve Tops, Mock Turtle & Crew Neck Shirts, Fleece Lined Compression Base Layer, Mock Neck Heatlock Black, Medium
TSLA

TSLA Fleece-Lined Compression Shirt

$23
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Skip layers with this long-sleeve thermal shirt. It comes with fleece lining for insulation and warmth. It also features two-way air circulation to promote breathability and block out cold air.
  • Soft
  • Comfortable fleece-lining
  • Some customer reviews note that the sleeves stop right before the wrist
See it!
BALEAF Women's Fleece Running Jacket Half-Zip Cold Weather Gear Thermal Shirts Tops Athletic Pullover Workout Winter White Medium
BALEAF

BALEAF Fleece Running Jacket

$39
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This jacket is just as cute as it is functional. It’s made from brushed micro-grade fleece to wick away moisture and keep you warm during your runs. It features thumbholes, which stay in place while you’re running. Plus, it comes with two front zip pockets and a reflective logo that’s noticeable in low-lights.
  • Stylish
  • Comfortable
  • Thumbholes don't move
  • Some customer reviews make note of discomfort from the high neckline
See it!
EXski Winter Neck Gaiter Warmer, Soft Fleece Face Mask Scarf for Cold Weather Skiing Cycling Outdoor Sports
EXski

EXski Winter Neck Gaiter Warmer

$11
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Keep your face concealed with this neck gaiter. It’s made from breathable, lightweight fabric with moisture-wicking capabilities.
  • You can easily pull it up and down
  • Very breathable
  • Customer reviews note that it doesn't cover the lower neck area
See it!
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest, Black, Small
Amazon Essentials

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Vest

$45
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
This water-resistant vest keeps you dry if you run into an unexpected rain storm. It’s lightweight enough not to add too much extra weight, but durable enough to keep you protected against frosty temps.
  • Lightweight
  • Warm
  • Deep pockets are great for storing phones and identification
  • Some customer reviews note difficulty with sizing. They recommend sizing up!
See it!
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings - Yoga Pants - Black - Small
90 Degree By Reflex

90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings

$28
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
These brushed fleece leggings come with or without a pocket option to store your essentials. They feature a high-waist silhouette designed to stay up while you’re moving. Plus, they’re made from a stretchy elastic fabric to prevent chafing.
  • Thick, but allows for movement
  • No chafing
  • Durable
  • Some customer reviews note tight fit. Shoppers recommend sizing up!
See it!
DG Hill Winter Thermal Socks - Warm Socks for Men Women Cold Weather Insulated Sock - Heated Socks Thick Snow Sock
DG Hill

DG Hill Winter Thermal Socks

$20
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Keep your toes nice and warm with these comfy thermal socks. They’re made with a thick thermal yarn which helps your feet stay dry, especially during long runs.
  • They don't fall down
  • Thick material
  • Helps your feet stay dry
  • Customer reviews note issues with sizing
See it!

