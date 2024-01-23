Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The weather outside is frightful, but runners still find time to pound the pavement. Mustering up the motivation to run in frosty winter temps is a great place to start. Ensuring your wardrobe is stocked with items to protect while you’re out there comes immediately after. Essentially, stocking up on winter running gear is a must!

Related: 11 Long Wool Coats That Will Instantly Elevate Any Winter Outfit A long wool coat is the way to go in the winter. This layering piece is the perfect balance of fashion and function! On the style side, you get a closet staple that easily elevates any outfit. Want to dress up your go-to leggings look? Just add a wool coat, and your athleisure is instantly […]

Everyday cold-weather fashion is all about finding stylish, practical clothing which can provide warmth and shield you from all of the wintery elements. This is especially important while you’re running, but there are a few additional details to check off the list. Moisture-absorbing clothes help keep you dry, while vibrant vests ensure that drivers can see you in the dark. Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming race (like me), blowing off steam or checking off a fitness-related goal, read ahead for 10 of the best winter running finds available on Amazon.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Price: $38 Description

Pros

Cons You’ll be able to run without any distractions because these fleece-lined leggings provide gentle compression and tummy control. They are even made from a water-resistant fabric that can handle light rain. Extensive color range

Thick fabric

Useful pockets Some customer reviews note long fit See it!

Triwonder Hydration Vest Price: $28 Description

Pros

Cons Staying hydrated is a must, especially during long-distance runs. This vibrant hydration vest is made from a soft and lightweight mesh material. It comes equipped with adjustable straps and a handy pocket to store your running essentials. Lightweight

Comfortable to carry

No chafing The water pockets are adjustable See it!

JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers Price: $10 Description

Pros

Cons Make sure your ears are nice and toasty, courtesy of this one-piece ear warmer. It’s made from a soft fleece material that doesn’t irritate the skin. Stays up

Provides good coverage Some customer reviews express concerns over the thickness See it!

SIMARI Winter Gloves Price: $17 Description

Pros

Cons Don’t forget about your hands! These thermal gloves come equipped touch screen compatibility that works with iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and other smart devices. Warm

Compatible Some shoppers suggest ordering down to ensure they fit comfortably See it!

TSLA Fleece-Lined Compression Shirt Price: $23 Description

Pros

Cons Skip layers with this long-sleeve thermal shirt. It comes with fleece lining for insulation and warmth. It also features two-way air circulation to promote breathability and block out cold air. Soft

Comfortable fleece-lining

Some customer reviews note that the sleeves stop right before the wrist See it!

BALEAF Fleece Running Jacket Price: $39 Description

Pros

Cons This jacket is just as cute as it is functional. It’s made from brushed micro-grade fleece to wick away moisture and keep you warm during your runs. It features thumbholes, which stay in place while you’re running. Plus, it comes with two front zip pockets and a reflective logo that’s noticeable in low-lights. Stylish

Comfortable

Thumbholes don't move Some customer reviews make note of discomfort from the high neckline See it!

EXski Winter Neck Gaiter Warmer Price: $11 Description

Pros

Cons Keep your face concealed with this neck gaiter. It’s made from breathable, lightweight fabric with moisture-wicking capabilities. You can easily pull it up and down

Very breathable Customer reviews note that it doesn't cover the lower neck area See it!

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Vest Price: $45 Description

Pros

Cons This water-resistant vest keeps you dry if you run into an unexpected rain storm. It’s lightweight enough not to add too much extra weight, but durable enough to keep you protected against frosty temps. Lightweight

Warm

Deep pockets are great for storing phones and identification Some customer reviews note difficulty with sizing. They recommend sizing up! See it!

90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings Price: $28 Description

Pros

Cons These brushed fleece leggings come with or without a pocket option to store your essentials. They feature a high-waist silhouette designed to stay up while you’re moving. Plus, they’re made from a stretchy elastic fabric to prevent chafing. Thick, but allows for movement

No chafing

Durable Some customer reviews note tight fit. Shoppers recommend sizing up! See it!

DG Hill Winter Thermal Socks Price: $20 Description

Pros

Cons Keep your toes nice and warm with these comfy thermal socks. They’re made with a thick thermal yarn which helps your feet stay dry, especially during long runs. They don't fall down

Thick material

Helps your feet stay dry Customer reviews note issues with sizing See it!

Related: The Ultimate Lazy Girl’s Guide to Loungewear I’ll be honest — baby, it’s cold outside… and I want to hibernate forever (or at least until late spring). However, looking cute on work calls is still a priority. Mastering the art of achieving a low-key yet put-together lounge look is a literal art form. And I aim to do it with minimal effort, […]