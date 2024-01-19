Your account
11 Long Wool Coats That Will Instantly Elevate Any Winter Outfit

By
long wool coat
Getty Images

A long wool coat is the way to go in the winter. This layering piece is the perfect balance of fashion and function! On the style side, you get a closet staple that easily elevates any outfit. Want to dress up your go-to leggings look? Just add a wool coat, and your athleisure is instantly elegant. And as a bonus, this thick topcat will keep you warm in cold weather. Win-win!

We rounded up our 11 favorite long wool coats that will never go out of style. Shop this chic outerwear below!

Line & Dot Sadie Coat

Line & Dot coat
Revolve
$194.00
See It!

Mango Wool Overcoat

Mango wool overcoat
Macy’s
$200.00
See It!

 

Reformation Houndstooth Coat

Reformation coat
Reformation
$398.00
See It!

Hooever Wool-Blend Coat (No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon!)

wool-blend coat
Amazon
$60.00
See It!

Michael Kors Single-Breasted Wool Coat

Michael Kors coat
Macy’s
Was $320You Save 41%
On Sale: $190
See It!

Calvin Klein Belted Wrap Coat

Calvin Klein wrap coat
Macy’s
Was $400You Save 45%
On Sale: $220
See It!

Chartou Oversized Wool-Blend Coat

wool-blend coat
Amazon
$52.00
See It!

Anne Klein Wool Maxi Coat

wool maxi coat
Macy’s
Was $400You Save 40%
On Sale: $240
See It!

Bernardo Belted Wool-Blend Coat

Bernardo belted coat
Nordstrom
Was $240You Save 38%
On Sale: $150
See It!

Rag & Bone Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Rag & Bone coat
Nordstrom
Was $895You Save 40%
On Sale: $537
See It!

Himosyber Wool-Blend Coat

wool-blend coat
Amazon
$76.00
See It!

