11 Long Wool Coats That Will Instantly Elevate Any Winter Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A long wool coat is the way to go in the winter. This layering piece is the perfect balance of fashion and function! On the style side, you get a closet staple that easily elevates any outfit. Want to dress up your go-to leggings look? Just add a wool coat, and your athleisure is instantly elegant. And as a bonus, this thick topcat will keep you warm in cold weather. Win-win!

Related: Abercrombie’s Winter Sale Is Too Good to Miss — Shop Our Favorite Deals After years of being off the grid, Abercrombie & Fitch slid its way back into the good graces of shoppers — becoming a go-to destination for chic staple pieces. They successfully rebranded to become more inclusive and provide clothing items that are both on trend and timeless. One of their key differentiating factors is that […]

We rounded up our 11 favorite long wool coats that will never go out of style. Shop this chic outerwear below!

Line & Dot Sadie Coat

$194.00 See It!

Related: 17 Rich Mom-Style Fashion Pieces to Channel Après Ski in Aspen In our dream world, we’re jetting off to Aspen next weekend to hit the slopes and then indulge in après ski (the best part of any ski trip). In reality, though, we’re staying in and binging the Real Housewives all weekend. If we can’t live the luxury lifestyle, we might as well watch it play out […]

Mango Wool Overcoat

$200.00 See It!

Reformation Houndstooth Coat

$398.00 See It!

Hooever Wool-Blend Coat (No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon!)

$60.00 See It!

Michael Kors Single-Breasted Wool Coat

Was $320 You Save 41% On Sale: $190 See It!

Calvin Klein Belted Wrap Coat

Was $400 You Save 45% On Sale: $220 See It!

Chartou Oversized Wool-Blend Coat

$52.00 See It!

Anne Klein Wool Maxi Coat

Was $400 You Save 40% On Sale: $240 See It!

Bernardo Belted Wool-Blend Coat

Was $240 You Save 38% On Sale: $150 See It!

Rag & Bone Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Was $895 You Save 40% On Sale: $537 See It!

Himosyber Wool-Blend Coat

$76.00 See It!

Related: Our Favorite Deals to Shop in J.Crew's Sale Right Now — Extra 60% Off! Revamping your fashion repertoire is an introspective task which can sometimes become overwhelming — trust Us, we get it! But it actually doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe or flesh out your closet more, some brands offer stellar deals on bestselling items no matter what the season. J.Crew, the New […]