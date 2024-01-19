11 Long Wool Coats That Will Instantly Elevate Any Winter Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
A long wool coat is the way to go in the winter. This layering piece is the perfect balance of fashion and function! On the style side, you get a closet staple that easily elevates any outfit. Want to dress up your go-to leggings look? Just add a wool coat, and your athleisure is instantly elegant. And as a bonus, this thick topcat will keep you warm in cold weather. Win-win!
After years of being off the grid, Abercrombie & Fitch slid its way back into the good graces of shoppers — becoming a go-to destination for chic staple pieces. They successfully rebranded to become more inclusive and provide clothing items that are both on trend and timeless. One of their key differentiating factors is that […]
We rounded up our 11 favorite long wool coats that will never go out of style. Shop this chic outerwear below!
