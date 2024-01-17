Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After years of being off the grid, Abercrombie & Fitch slid its way back into the good graces of shoppers — becoming a go-to destination for chic staple pieces. They successfully rebranded to become more inclusive and provide clothing items that are both on trend and timeless. One of their key differentiating factors is that many of their pieces are customizable based on size, which in turn makes them a little bit pricier than other brands – but right now, you catch them at a discount thanks to their secret winter sale!

Related: The Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces You Need for Winter Weather Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change. Being a mom is the hardest job in the world. If you need a day (or a week) to dress solely in sweats or pajamas, we say to go for it. But if you need a pick-me-up […]

A top-seller for Abercrombie, most of their jeans can be customized based on your size and height, an incredibly convenient feature — as it reduces the chance of having to go to a tailor (or deal with returns). But it’s not just their jeans which boast a customizable size selection — it’s also pants, skirts and even dresses. On top of that, they’re not just customizable, they’re also incredibly stylish and make fantastic closet essentials.

Right now, you can shop their customizable options, as well as several stylish tops, coats, and loungewear, for up to 40% off. But hurry! This sale only lasts for four more days, and we don’t want to see your favorite piece sell out in before you can snag it!

1. Curve-Approved! An Abercrombie bestseller, their Curve Love Jeans hug the hips just right — was $90, now $63!

2. Basic Bodysuit: Great for pairing with jeans or a skirt, this seamless bodysuit is an essential in anyone’s wardrobe — was $50, now $30!

3. Winter Necessity: Everyone needs a good turtleneck for bundling up in winter weather, and this white option is the ultimate — was $70, now $35!

4. Luxe Leather: Made with vegan leather, these ankle straight leather pants can take any outfit and give it an edgy vibe — was $110, now $55!

5. Cozy and Cute: This structured dad coat with pointed lapels and a front button closure brings a sophisticated feel to your winter vibe — was $220, now $154!

6. Pretty Pearls: This chunky knit cardigan has a feminine feel thanks to glam pearl buttons — was $70, now $42!

7. Classic With a Twist: This off-the-shoulder bodysuit has a wrapped design on the front, giving the iconic design a sultry appeal — was $45, now $27!

8. Perfect Pair: Another popular Abercrombie style, these retro, ’90s-style high-rise jeans will be your new favorite pair — was $90, now $63!

Related: The Best Designer Crossbody Bags You Will Wear for Years Our roundup of the crossbody bags from some of the best designers are great investment pieces that you'll wear for years — details

9. Loungewear Essential: Once you try these cozy knit joggers on, you won’t want to take them off — was $80, now $60!

10. Must-Have Midi: This stylish denim midi skirt will elevate any casual outfit — was $80, now $64!

11. Bomb-Dot-Com: Edgy and sleek, this bomber jacket is great for fall and winter fits — was $160, now $80!

12. One Hit Onesie: Slip this sculpting onesie on for an easy go-to workout outfit whether you’re heading to yoga or pilates — was $110, now $66!

13. Sweetheart Sweater: With a sweetheart neckline and corset-style underbust, this sweater top is the perfect pair to dreamy denim — was $70, now $42!

14. Skinny Style: If skinny jeans are more your style, you’ll definitely want to check this high-rise pair out. It comes in several washes like light, medium and black, as well as a distressed option — was $89, now $53!

15. Slim Fit: Made with Abercrombie’s signature Soft Matte fabric, this slim-fit bodysuit has lightweight compression which creates a flattering effect — was $60, now $36!

16. Layerable Loungewear: Ideal for both workouts and cozy lounging, this cropped crew neck sweatshirt has a wedge-fit silhouette, is made from moisture-wicking neoprene and has interesting seam details — was $70, now $49!

17. Easy Breezy: We all need those go-with-everything sweaters, and this casual V-neck option is just that — was $70, now $35!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us