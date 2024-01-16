Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In our dream world, we’re jetting off to Aspen next weekend to hit the slopes and then indulge in après ski (the best part of any ski trip). In reality, though, we’re staying in and binging the Real Housewives all weekend. If we can’t live the luxury lifestyle, we might as well watch it play out on TV!

Related: The Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces You Need for Winter Weather Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change. Being a mom is the hardest job in the world. If you need a day (or a week) to dress solely in sweats or pajamas, we say to go for it. But if you need a pick-me-up […]

But here’s the thing — you don’t need to own a vacation home to dress like a rich mom! With the right clothing and accessories, you can fake it ’til you make it.

Below are 17 winter wardrobe essentials that will help you emulate the rich mom aesthetic!

Coats

1. If you want to blend in with all the other rich moms during ski season, you’ll need a cult-favorite Canada Goose coat. Featuring a removable fur trim hood, this bestselling parka will keep you warm and stylish at the same time — available at Canada Goose!

2. This sleek and shiny Bernardo puffer coat looks so much more expensive than it is (plus, it’s on sale!) — available at Nordstrom!

3. We’re simply smitten with this winter-white short teddy coat from North Face! Made with 600-fill-power down and recycled fleece for extra insulation, this jacket is fashionable and functional — available at Nordstrom!

4. We’ve never seen a sale like this from Saks! For under $300, you can snag one of these wind-repellent and water-resistant puffer coats. There are tons of colors to choose from, but we’re gunning for the metallic gunmetal — available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Shoes

5. Moon Boots are the ultimate rich mom snow shoe! These water-repellant boots are so cute and comfy — available at Revolve!

6. Trek through rough terrain in these waterproof Ugg snow boots, as seen on Cameron Diaz in Aspen — available at Nordstrom!

7. Crafted from leather and a suede-inspired material with gold hardware and a waterproof membrane, these chic heeled booties are ideal for a night out in the snow. On sale now for only $110 — available at Nordstrom!

8. Elevate your winter style with these knee-high leather boots from Schutz! The embossed design will add edge to any outfit — available at Nordstrom!

Related: Love Taylor Swift’s $2,650 YSL Bag? Get the Look for 98% Less Have a blank space in your handbag collection that needs to be filled? Let Taylor Swift be your inspiration. The singer was photographed arriving at Electric Lady Studios in NYC on Tuesday, January 9, wearing a green sweater dress, a brown wool coat by Stella McCartney and black Gucci boots, a tan YSL bag hanging […]

Handbags

9. This Tory Burch all-black handbag converts from a shoulder bag to a crossbody! Optimal for a sightseeing day or a night out on the town — available at Tory Burch!

10. It’s in the bag! This Michael Kors tote bag is large enough to store all your belongings, so it’s a lifesaver for moms on the go — available at Michael Kors!

11. This Kurt Geiger London quilted shoulder bag gives you the luxe look at an affordable price point — available at Nordstrom!

12. Channel all the cool rich moms with this Bottega Veneta lookalike bag that retails for just $49 — available at Amazon!

13. If you’re going to invest in a designer purse, choose one that is timeless and versatile. This YSL black leather bag is the LBD of handbags — available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Sweaters

14. This ribbed knit turtleneck is on sale for only $30! Now that’s a deal we can get behind — available at Banana Republic Factory!

15. This camel-colored crewneck sweater is a closet staple! And for cashmere, it’s a steal on sale for $75 — available at Banana Republic Factory!

16. This red-and-white Apres sweater by Tory Burch was made for a ski trip (or just a shopping trip!) — available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

17. Crafted from a luxurious knit, this En Saison spread collar ivory sweater is relatively budget-friendly (for a rich mom!) at $112 — available at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us