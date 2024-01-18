Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Revamping your fashion repertoire is an introspective task which can sometimes become overwhelming — trust Us, we get it! But it actually doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe or flesh out your closet more, some brands offer stellar deals on bestselling items no matter what the season. J.Crew, the New York-based brand known for creating stylish, sophisticated garments, has an illustrious sale section filled with pieces you’ll love!

Related: 17 Best Dresses for All Winter Occasions The tree is decorated, twinkling fairy lights surround our apartment and I’m itching to go out for cocktails and celebrate. So, I dress up in my party tops and mini skirts only to step out into the frigid air with cold-girl regrets. That is why I have put together a list of dresses we can […]

From minimal separates that can go from day to night to more elaborate pieces, the J.Crew sale section has something for every aesthetic! We rounded up our favorite deals to shop in the J.Crew sale right now — so read on to see our picks!

Giselle V-Neck Sweater-Blazer

Add a touch of refinement to your aesthetic with this sweater-blazer hybrid — was $158, now just $142 (get an extra 60% off right now)!

Puff-Sleeve Neck-Tie Top in Lightweight Chiffon

This chiffon neck-tie top is ideal for the office or your upcoming Valentine’s Day date — was $128, now just $103 (get an extra 60% off right now)!

Odette Sweater Lady Jacket With Jewel Buttons

Get this Chanel-like jacket for a serious steal, and wear it on repeat for years to come — was $198, now just $178 (get an extra 60% off right now)!

Feather-Trim Long-Sleeve Shirt

For the fashionista reading this, go ahead and add this feather-trim long-sleeve shirt to your cart quickly — was $98, now just $70 (get an extra 60% off right now)!

Vintage Slim-Straight Corduroy Pant

Corduroy pants are a timeless trend and J.Crew’s vintage version will become your new closet staple — was $118, now just $106 (get an extra 60% off right now)!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Collection Carrie V-Neck Camisole in Sequin

Shine bright and far in this sequin camisole — was $128, now just $115 (get an extra 50% off right now)!

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Italian City Wool Blend

Channel the ’70s and stay on trend in these wide-leg essential pants— was $228, now just $205 (get an extra 50% off right now)!

Sophia Sleeveless Dress With Jewel Buttons

Slip into this sleeveless mini dress for a vibe that feels vintage but also incredibly modern — was $268, now $241 (get an extra 60% off right now)!