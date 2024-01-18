Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Revamping your fashion repertoire is an introspective task which can sometimes become overwhelming — trust Us, we get it! But it actually doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe or flesh out your closet more, some brands offer stellar deals on bestselling items no matter what the season. J.Crew, the New York-based brand known for creating stylish, sophisticated garments, has an illustrious sale section filled with pieces you’ll love!
From minimal separates that can go from day to night to more elaborate pieces, the J.Crew sale section has something for every aesthetic! We rounded up our favorite deals to shop in the J.Crew sale right now — so read on to see our picks!
Giselle V-Neck Sweater-Blazer
Add a touch of refinement to your aesthetic with this sweater-blazer hybrid — was $158, now just $142 (get an extra 60% off right now)!
Puff-Sleeve Neck-Tie Top in Lightweight Chiffon
This chiffon neck-tie top is ideal for the office or your upcoming Valentine’s Day date — was $128, now just $103 (get an extra 60% off right now)!
Odette Sweater Lady Jacket With Jewel Buttons
Get this Chanel-like jacket for a serious steal, and wear it on repeat for years to come — was $198, now just $178 (get an extra 60% off right now)!
Feather-Trim Long-Sleeve Shirt
For the fashionista reading this, go ahead and add this feather-trim long-sleeve shirt to your cart quickly — was $98, now just $70 (get an extra 60% off right now)!
Vintage Slim-Straight Corduroy Pant
Corduroy pants are a timeless trend and J.Crew’s vintage version will become your new closet staple — was $118, now just $106 (get an extra 60% off right now)!