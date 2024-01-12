Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Out with the old, and in with the new — this is one thing New Year’s resolutions and minimalist fashion have in common. Whether it be new habits or new clothing, they both call for taking a look at your current inventory to throw out what wasn’t working and replace it with quality finds which are actually functional. Now, the difference between resolutions and investing in a minimalist wardrobe? Quality, minimalist basics are guaranteed to stick around for years to come — and New Year’s resolutions? Well, we’re lucky if ours make it to month two.

If you’re ready for a closet overhaul and want to start looking for fresh minimal basics to add to your collection, you’re in luck! The search is made a bit easier thanks to Amazon’s dedicated section of minimalist fashion. To help you sift through the items, we rounded up our top picks below which will seamlessly mix and match with each other — as well as what’s in your current wardrobe. Read on, because New Year’s resolutions may come and go, but a classic, quality wardrobe is forever!

Related: This Crew Neck Is 1 of Amazon’s Bestselling Items, Period — Now Starting at $9 Amazon is a big site — to say the absolute least. It’s so big that it’s legitimately shocking when something isn’t available on Amazon. People are buying all kinds of different items, from kitchen appliances to anti-aging serums. And yet, a select number of products still manage to find their way into nearly everyone’s carts. […]

1. A soft essential! This Amazon Essentials ribbed cardigan is a the perfect extra layer of warmth in the winter!

2. A necessary basic: A staple in any wardrobe, this long blazer from The Drop will team with everything from your favorite pair of jeans to a slip skirt.

3. Minimalist-chic! Snag this classic gold necklace which can be worn with almost any outfit in your closet.

4. Must-have Mary Janes! These classic with-a-twist Mary Janes from Sam Edleman are made of leather and a cute gold strap detail.

5. Casual & cute: This ribbed button-down dress is an easy way to achieve an elevated aesthetic.

6. Pull-on pants: Made of a stretchy wool blend, you’ll want to reach for these cozy ribbed pants on the daily.

7. Lightweight layer: This lightweight cardigan has a classic design, loose fit, and soft-to-the-touch fabric.

Related: Curl Up and Get Cozy With the 11 Best Chunky Knit Blankets Editor’s note: Article updated on January 9, 2024. We like our blankets like we like our peanut butter — the chunkier, the better. Now that it’s the coziest time of year, all we want to do is spend our time curled up under a chunky knit blanket! Just add a warm fire and a cup […]

8. Classic cashmere! This warm Lallier scarf made of cashmere wool is sure to keep you warm.

9. Very versatile! This silk blouse can go from being paired with trousers for the office, to a denim skirt and heels for post-work drinks!

10. A comfortable classic! You’ll always be able to count on these Franco Sarto loafers to bring understated style to your outfit, while also being comfortable to walk in.

11. Silky slip! Made with beautiful, subtle detailing in the fabric, you’ll be able to wear this Zeagoo silk slip skirt in the winter with a sweater and in the spring with a tank top!

12. A simple solution: These slingback pumps by Vince Camuto are a solid choice if you’re looking for something that will pair with multiple outfits.

13. Cozy and classy: This ribbed knit maxi dress creates an elegant look with minimal effort.

14. Trusty turtleneck: Create countless cute winter ‘fits with this cropped turtleneck which comes in several staple shades like black, white and nude.

15. With a twist! We’re obsessed with this sweater which has a cute twist detail, V-neck and ribbed knit fabric.

16. A sexy staple! With its lace trim and silk fabric, this camisole tank top brings an edgy vibe to any outfit!

17. Perfect pants! A sleek pair of trousers with a T-shirt and flats is minimalist outfit goals!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us