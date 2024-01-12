Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon is a big site — to say the absolute least. It’s so big that it’s legitimately shocking when something isn’t available on Amazon. People are buying all kinds of different items, from kitchen appliances to anti-aging serums. And yet, a select number of products still manage to find their way into nearly everyone’s carts.

We took a peek at Amazon’s current bestsellers — throughout the whole site — to see what products are truly can’t-miss for this year. Of course, we quickly found ourselves looking at the clothing. We immediately zoned in on this Hanes sweatshirt. That. Deal!

Get the Hanes Ecosmart V-Notch Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (originally up to $22) now starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

With over 62,000 reviews, an Amazon’s Choice badge and 11 color options, this crew neck was bound to come into our lives eventually. And we’re welcoming it with open arms — and an open hanger in our closet!

The sale price of this simple sweatshirt varies a little bit throughout the shades/sizes. Most are $10, a couple are less — and we saw nothing over $12. Amazing deals all around. The mid-weight construction is great for year-round wear too, so the value goes up and up!

You might think the quality of this fleece-lined sweatshirt would suffer due to its low price, but it’s actually impressing Us at every turn. It’s made with cotton sourced from American farms, it’s reinforced with a high-stitch density for durability and it even has an itch-free tagless neck!

This popular pullover has a V-notch accent at the neckline, as well as ribbed details at the collar, cuffs and hem. You’ll find just a little bit of extra length in the hem too, offering additional comfort and coverage.

This sweatshirt comes in sizes S-2XL. There’s a Hanes-specific size chart available in the Amazon photos with measurements. Time for us to take a peek and start adding to cart!

