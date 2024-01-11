Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cleaning our bathroom is a never-ending task — we can’t escape it. It’s a part of life we all come to accept. But that doesn’t make it any easier! And it’s so hard to stay on top of keeping a bathroom clean when stains and soap scum come into the picture.

We’ve scrubbed and scrubbed (and scrubbed) a spot on our sink, tub or floor, but it feels like it will never look new again. It’s also so much physical effort. It feels practically pointless. But our outlook is about to change. The cleaning tool we’ve been waiting for has finally fallen from heaven!

This cordless scrubber is a number one bestseller that will soon be hitting 7,000 reviews. Essentially, it’s a retractable scrub brush with a spinning head that takes effort out of cleaning and produces better results. Now let’s dive into the details.

This scrubber is designed to clean soap scum on your tub or sink, restore grout to its original color, buff away stubborn stains and more. It has two speeds: one for daily maintenance type of cleaning and one for deep cleaning. It also has four non-scratch brush heads!

With these different brush heads, you can effectively target different surfaces in your bathroom (and beyond). You can even adjust each head by 45 degrees to reach even more nooks and crannies!

The brush heads you’ll receive are:

A dome brush for your bathtub and toilet

A large flat brush for showers and floors

A small flat brush for detail work

A corner brush for baseboards, door frames and tiles with deep grout

You’ll also receive an adapter and a mountable holder with your purchase!

The retractable handle is easily one of our favorite parts, as it allows you to reach farther and stay standing. This means it can save you from back and knee pain, and you get to stay farther away from cleaning products that could damage your clothes or get in your eyes!

This electric scrubber can continuously work for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge, meaning you should be able to clean your entire bathroom numerous times before needing to plug it back in.

So, is this handy tool impressing shoppers? You bet. One wrote, “My bathroom floor looks better than it did when I moved in. This thing is a stain muncher! LOVE! Cleaning time is down to almost nothing.” Ready to give it a shot? Grab it while it’s on sale!

