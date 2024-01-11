Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s a well-established fashion fact that a basic cardigan is a must-have in any wardrobe. They pair with just about anything and are an easy way to add an extra layer of warmth on days when a long-sleeve tee just won’t cut it. However, sometimes we tend to get bored with the basics and need something a little more eye-catching to spice up our outfit rotation. This color-block cardigan is the perfect way to make it happen!

The Kirundo lantern-sleeve color-block knit cardigan adds some dynamic spunk to any outfit without being too over-the-top. The fun lantern-style sleeves and oversized fit give it a slouchy, relaxed feel, while the unique textured weave and color-block design make it supremely stylish. It also comes in several complementary color options to choose from, such as black and white, khaki and tan plus pink and cream. The best part? It’s on sale right now for 25% off when you add the additional 5% off coupon to your cart. We love a steal — who doesn’t?

Get the Kirundo Lantern Sleeve Color Block Knit Cardigan for just $34 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

With its ribbed cuffs and thick knit design, this cardigan is ideal for providing ample toastiness in the winter months — yet is still light and breathable enough to avoid overheating you throughout the fall and spring seasons. In the autumn, it will look adorable thrown over a T-shirt and a pair of jeans for an apple-picking excursion with friends. In any season, it will pair well with sleek slacks and flats to wear to work. Commute queen! It has a viscose, polyester and polyamide fabric makeup, which makes it stretchy, soft and durable — however, we should note that the brand recommends for it to be hand-washed. This is often the case for sweaters of this texture, so don’t allow that to be a deterrent.

Feel like you’re in a wardrobe rut and keep reaching for the same hoodie? Switch up your cardigan rotation with this quirky color-block style from Amazon. As noted above, while it was originally $46, you can now snag it on sale for 25% off — a remarkable deal for the quality. We’re sure you’ll score compliments galore whenever you step out in this chunky treat — and that’s according to ecstatic shoppers who routinely praise the piece!

